Cristiano Ronaldo’s $1 billion wealth fails to make him the world’s richest footballer: Unexpected name takes the lead

Think Cristiano Ronaldo is the richest footballer on Earth? Or maybe Lionel Messi with his mega deals and global fame? Think again. The richest footballer in the world is a name most fans wouldn’t recognise on the pitch, but off it, he could probably buy your favourite club.

Meet Faiq Bolkiah, a player with a modest football resume and a jaw-dropping net worth of $20 billion.

Who Is Faiq Bolkiah? Bolkiah, 27, who captains the Brunei national team and currently plays for Ratchaburi FC in Thailand, may not be a household name in footballing circles, but his estimated net worth of $20 billion easily eclipses even Ronaldo’s.

The reason? He’s the nephew of the Sultan of Brunei, one of the richest royals in the world. While his footballing achievements may not match those of Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, his royal lineage puts him in a league of his own when it comes to wealth.

His family's extensive assets include oil and gas reserves, luxury properties, and investments, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

Where does Cristiano Ronaldo stand? Cristiano Ronaldo has officially hit billionaire status, joining an elite list of athletes who’ve crossed the $1 billion mark in net worth. The Portuguese superstar has long been one of the most marketable and well-paid footballers in the world, and with his current mega-deal at Saudi club Al Nassr, he has now firmly secured his place in the financial hall of fame.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ronaldo is worth a jaw-dropping $1 billion, thanks to a glittering football career and a long line of endorsement deals, including a lifetime contract with Nike, earnings from his CR7 brand, and now, a record-breaking salary in Saudi Arabia.

What’s in Ronaldo’s Al Nassr contract? Ronaldo’s contract reportedly promises him $700 million over two years, making it the highest annual salary in sports history. The deal includes a $48 million signing bonus and, even more remarkably, a 15% ownership stake in Al Nassr — giving him both control and capital in Saudi Arabia’s footballing ambitions. The country is set to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034, and Ronaldo is expected to play a crucial ambassadorial role.

He also remains the most-followed person on Instagram, further boosting his global brand value and sponsorship appeal.

What about Lionel Messi? Lionel Messi, currently with Inter Miami in the MLS, isn’t far behind. According to reports, his net worth is $850 million, and he has multiple brand deals in his kitty, including Adidas, Apple, Hard Rock Cafe, and more.

David Beckham, now a business mogul and part-owner of Inter Miami, rounds out the top with an estimated net worth of $600 million.