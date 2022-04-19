Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," the Manchester United striker wrote in a post also signed by his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel."

Ronaldo announced last year that the couple was expecting twins.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," he wrote on the social-media post.

“We are all devastated at this loss," the post added, “and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

"Your pain is our pain, Cristiano," Manchester United tweeted. "Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."

Real Madrid also responded saying on their web page that the club, "its President and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of one of the children that our beloved Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were expecting. Real Madrid joins the grief of the whole family and wants to show them all our love and affection."

Ronaldo already had four children. Ronaldo is a father to four other children, sons Cristiano Jr and Mateo, and daughters Eva and Alana.

In 2017, Georgina Rodriguez who is Ronaldo's current partner gave birth to a baby girl - her first with Ronaldo and the Portugal star's fourth child. In 2021, the couple then announced that they were expecting twins.