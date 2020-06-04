Cristiano Ronaldo has become the highest earning sports athlete on Instagram during the lockdown according to a research report by Attain and pertains to period of March 12 to May 14.

The Portugal and Juventus star earned a whopping £1,882,336 million with his posts on the social networking site. The 35-year-old earned £470,584 for every one of his four sponsored posts. The former Real Madrid superstar has approximately 222 million followers on the site and that is the most for a football player.

Second on the list is Lionel Messi, with whom Ronaldo has had many a battle on the pitch whenever Real Madrid took on Barcelona. Messi earned £1,299,373 during the lockdown period for his four sponsored posts. One time Messi team mate Neymar is third on the list earning £1,192,211 in total.

First non footballer on the list is basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal who earned £583,628 for his 16 sponsored posts.

For those wondering if India captain Virat Kohli is on the list, the answer is yes, he takes the sixth spot earning £379,294. However he has made only 3 posts compared to O’Neal’s 16 and no doubt would have been a spot higher if he had made a few more posts.

On a list dominated by footballers and basket ball players, boxer Anthony Joshua comes in tenth earning £121,500.

Tennis legend Serena Williams is the first female athlete on the list coming in at number 13 and earning £26,475 for the 2 month period.

