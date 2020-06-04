Cristiano Ronaldo top earning athlete on Instagram during lockdown, Virat Kohli sixth1 min read . 05:09 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo has approximately 222 million followers on Instagram and that is the most for a football player
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cristiano Ronaldo has approximately 222 million followers on Instagram and that is the most for a football player
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the highest earning sports athlete on Instagram during the lockdown according to a research report by Attain and pertains to period of March 12 to May 14.
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the highest earning sports athlete on Instagram during the lockdown according to a research report by Attain and pertains to period of March 12 to May 14.
The Portugal and Juventus star earned a whopping £1,882,336 million with his posts on the social networking site. The 35-year-old earned £470,584 for every one of his four sponsored posts. The former Real Madrid superstar has approximately 222 million followers on the site and that is the most for a football player.
The Portugal and Juventus star earned a whopping £1,882,336 million with his posts on the social networking site. The 35-year-old earned £470,584 for every one of his four sponsored posts. The former Real Madrid superstar has approximately 222 million followers on the site and that is the most for a football player.
Second on the list is Lionel Messi, with whom Ronaldo has had many a battle on the pitch whenever Real Madrid took on Barcelona. Messi earned £1,299,373 during the lockdown period for his four sponsored posts. One time Messi team mate Neymar is third on the list earning £1,192,211 in total.
First non footballer on the list is basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal who earned £583,628 for his 16 sponsored posts.
For those wondering if India captain Virat Kohli is on the list, the answer is yes, he takes the sixth spot earning £379,294. However he has made only 3 posts compared to O’Neal’s 16 and no doubt would have been a spot higher if he had made a few more posts.
On a list dominated by footballers and basket ball players, boxer Anthony Joshua comes in tenth earning £121,500.
Tennis legend Serena Williams is the first female athlete on the list coming in at number 13 and earning £26,475 for the 2 month period.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated