‘Crocodile skin’: Paris Olympics athletes outraged after medal quality deteriorates rapidly

In a shocking turn of affairs, Paris Olympics athletes are complaining that their medals have deteriorated rapidly and look a replica what they used to be just four months ago. The news came to light when two French swimmers posted pictures of their bronze medals that are now in very poor condition (via Daily Mail).

The first instance of the deteriorated medal came to light with a post by French swimmer Yohann Ndoye-Brouard who was awarded the Bronze medal after coming in third in the men's 4x 100m medley relay.

Replying to a post on X, Brouard wrote, “Paris 1924” along with the picture of his medal, suggesting that the medals had deteriorated so much that it looked like they were from 1924 Olympics and not the most recent one.

Meanwhile, another swimmer, Clément Secchi, while commenting about the quality of his medal in an Instagram post, wrote, “crocodile skin”.

Paris Olympics medal quality under the scanner: However, this is not the first time when the quality of Paris Olympic medals has come into question. USA skateboarder and bronze medalist ,Nyjah Huston

