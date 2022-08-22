Crypto Cup: Rameshbabu Praggnanandha beats world champion Magnus Carlsen

After a 2-2 score toward the finish of the regulation game, Praggnanandhaa beat Carlsen in the rush tie-breaker. Carlsen still managed to win the FTX Crypto Cup
The young and talented 17 year old Grandmaster, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa created history by winning three games in a row and defeating reigning five times World chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen at the FTX Crypto Cup, the American finale of Champions Chess Tour, in Miami.
It is pertinent to note that it is third time in six months that Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa defeated world champion Magnus Carlsen.
Carlsen was almost winning the game when he committed a blunder against Indian Grandmaster at the moment when he was on the point of forcing Armageddon. Praggnanandhaa utilised this opportunity to beat him in the tie-breaker.
Magnus Carlsen couldn't believe that he was beaten again by Praggnanandhaa. Although Carlsen won the Crypto Cup by securing higher points, Praggnanandhaa came second.
In February this year, Praggnanandhaa won acclaim for staggering world Number one Carlsen in an online championship. He procured the worldwide master title at 10 years old, the youngest to do so, and the grandmaster title at age 12, the second youngest to achieve this.
The Crypto Cup tournament started on a high note for Praggnanandhaa with consecutive four win with a thumping victory of 3-1 over Levon Aronian. Indian Grandmaster's winning horse was stopped by China’s Quang Liem Le in the fifth round. He was again defeated by Poland's Jan-Krzystof Duda in a tie-breaker in the sixth round.
Praggnanandhaa was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on 10 August 2005. He is the younger brother of Woman Grandmaster and International Master R Vaishali. His dad fills in as a branch supervisor at TNSC Bank, and his mom is a homemaker. He studies at Velammal Nexus school in Chennai.