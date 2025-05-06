Cubs put lefty Shota Imanaga on injured list after he got hurt going to cover first base

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed left-handed starter Shota Imanaga on the 15-day injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain, a day after he got hurt when going to cover first base.

Chicago made the move before the opener of its series against San Francisco. Right-hander Gavin Hollowell was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

Imanaga got hurt during Sunday's 4-0 loss at Milwaukee after going to cover first base on a potential double play in the sixth inning of what was then a scoreless game. The Japanese pitcher had exited his previous start with cramping in each of his legs.

He joined two other Cubs starters on the injured list. Lefty Justin Steele is out for the season with an elbow injury and right-hander Javier Assad has an oblique issue.

The Brewers had runners on first and second with one out Sunday when Christian Yelich hit a grounder toward first baseman Michael Busch. Imanaga left the mound to try to complete a 1-6-3 double play, but he was in clear discomfort as he headed toward first base.

As Yelich beat the throw to first, Imanaga grabbed the back of his left leg. After Cubs officials checked on Imanaga and removed him from the game, the pitcher walked with a clear limp as he headed to the dugout.

Imanaga pitched five innings in Tuesday’s 9-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates before departing because of leg cramps. He was charged with two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Brewers.

The 31-year-old is 18-5 with a 2.89 ERA since signing a four-year, $53 million contract with the Cubs in January 2024. He finished fourth in the NL Rookie of the Year voting last season.