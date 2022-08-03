CWG 2022: A look at India's journey through medals

12 Photos . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 12:38 PM IST

India has won 13 medals in the Birmingham edition of the Common Wealth Games(CWG) so far including 5 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze medals

1/12Indian table tennis team defeated the Singapore team at the finals to defend their gold medal at the CWG 2022

2/12Achinta Sheuli lifted 313 Kg to win the gold medal in Men's Weightlifting 79kg Final at the CWG 2022.

3/12Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold medal at the CWG 2022 by lifting a total weight of 201 kg and breaking Common Wealth Games records in the Women's 49kg category.

4/12Indian Lawns Bowls team consisting of quartet of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia won first ever gold for India in the sport by beating the South African contingent.

5/12Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifted 300 Kg in the men's 67kg category weightlifting event to secure his gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022

6/12Vikas Thakur won a silver medal in Men's 96kg category by lifting a total of 346 kg at the Common Wealth Games 2022

7/12Bindyarani Devi won silver medal in the 55 kg Women's category at the ongoing Common Wealth Games 2022.

8/12Shushila Devi won the silver medal in the women-48 kg category Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday. She was defeated by South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi in the finals

9/12Indian Badminton team won a silver medal after suffering a loss at the hands of Malayasian contingent in the finals

10/12 Harjinder Kaur won a bronze medal in women's 71kg weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday. She lifted a total of 212 kg to finish third.

11/12Vijay Kumar Yadav won a bronze medal in the Judo Men's 60 kg category at the CWG 2022