Indian women Hockey Team have defeated Canada by 3-2 to enter the semi-finals
In Boxing, India's Nitu has punched down Nicole Clyde in the quarter-final of women's 45kg-48kg to qualify for next stage
The Indian Women's Hockey team entered the Commonwealth Games 2022, semi final after defeating Canada by 3-2 in the last Pool A match. The Indian team will face Australia in semi finals which has topped the Pool B of the tournament.
India also added one more bronze medal to its tally on Wednesday with weightlifter Lovepreet Singh bagging a bronze medal in men’s 109 kg category. He also established a new national record in the clean and jerk round.
Good news came from Judo also where Tulika Mann assured India another medal as she stormed into the finals of women 78 kg category. The 22 year old performed an ‘Ippon’ against New Zealand’s Sydnee Andrews within three minutes of the match. 'Ippon" is full point scored in Judo.
Boxing also became the highlight of the day as on one hand India’s Nitu Singh entered semi-finale after defeating Nicole Clyde in the quarter-final of women’s 45-48 kg category. On the other hand boxer Hussam Uddin Mohammed's also punched down Tryagain Morning of Namibia to make his way into semi-finals.
After clinching the gold medal from South Africa in Lawn Bowls on Tuesday, two players from the same team Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia defeated Hina Rereiti and Olivia Buckingham of Niue by 23-6 on Wednesday.
Currently India's men Hockey Team is going against Canada and has also taken a 2 goal lead, the current score in 2-0.
India currently has 14 medals at the tournament, out of which nine are from weightlifting. Out of 14 medals, 5 are Gold, 5 are Silver and 5 are bronze. India is currently placed number sixth in the ranking where Australia is leading with 59 medals and England is number two with 46 medals.