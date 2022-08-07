CWG 2022: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen wins gold in 48-50 kg flyweight category

CWG 2022: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen wins gold in 48-50 kg flyweight category1 min read . 07:47 PM IST
- Nikhat defeated Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland
- The win brought India its 17th gold and 48th overall medal of the Games
India on Sunday, won its third gold medal in boxing at Commonwealth Games 2022 with Nikhat Zareen of India punching down Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland to win another gold medal for the country.
Earlier today boxers Nitu Ghanghas and Amit Panghal also won gold for the nation in their respective categories.
Nikhat agressively attacked MC Naul who seemed unresponsive for minutes. During the second round, Nikhat allowed MC Naul to go after her but she counterattacked to make it look like a pre-conceived strategy.
Nikhat Zareen is a world champion boxer and the way she fights portrays the passion she has for the game. Like Nitu Ghangwas, Nikhat also won with a 5-0 unanimous decision.
With Nikhat's gold, India has won 17 Golds so far and the medal tally has reached 48.
India's women hockey team also made history after bagging bronze in the Commonwealth games after defeating New Zealand in a tie-breaker match. It was the Commonwealth Games of Melbourne 2006 when India won a medal in the women's game.
India lost to Australia 3-0 in a controversial penalty shootout at hockey semi-finals.