Nitu Ghanghas, an Indian boxer in the women's 48 kg category bagged a gold in the Commonwealth Games 2022. She punched down her opponent Demie-Jade Resztan of England by a unanimous 5-0 decision.

This is the first medal for India in boxing at this edition of Commonwealth Games.

Nitu's clinched the victory against her opponent after barraging her with non-stop punches. In the semi-finals also she was ruthless over Canada's Priyanka Dhillon as she scored a RSC (Referee Stops Contest) win.

She played with an open guard, inviting her opponent to strike using straight jabs and combo punches in enhanced effect.

The 21 year old from Haryana's Bhiwani district is a two-time junior world champion. With this gold India has earned 41 medals at the Commonwealth Games of 2022.

Out of the 41, 14 are Gold, 11 are silver and 16 are bronze medals. Earlier India's medal tally had most of the medals from weightlifting but now wrestling is leading with 12 medals.

PV Sindhu India's star badminton player also reached the final of Badminton women’s singles.