OPEN APP
Home / Sports / Sports News /  CWG 2022: Nitu Ghanghas wins gold in women's 48kg boxing
Listen to this article

Nitu Ghanghas, an Indian boxer in the women's 48 kg category bagged a gold in the Commonwealth Games 2022. She punched down her opponent Demie-Jade Resztan of England by a unanimous 5-0 decision.

This is the first medal for India in boxing at this edition of Commonwealth Games. 

Nitu's clinched the victory against her opponent after barraging her with non-stop punches. In the semi-finals also she was ruthless over Canada's Priyanka Dhillon as she scored a RSC (Referee Stops Contest) win.

She played with an open guard, inviting her opponent to strike using straight jabs and combo punches in enhanced effect. 

The 21 year old from Haryana's Bhiwani district is a two-time junior world champion. With this gold India has earned 41 medals at the Commonwealth Games of 2022. 

Out of the 41, 14 are Gold, 11 are silver and 16 are bronze medals. Earlier India's medal tally had most of the medals from weightlifting but now wrestling is leading with 12 medals. 

PV Sindhu India's star badminton player also reached the final of  Badminton women’s singles. 

 

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout