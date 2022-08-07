CWG 2022: Nitu Ghanghas wins gold in women's 48kg boxing1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 03:52 PM IST
Nitu Ghanghas bags gold with a unanimous 5-0 decision after throwing some strong punches against her opponent Demie-Jade Resztan of England
Nitu Ghanghas bags gold with a unanimous 5-0 decision after throwing some strong punches against her opponent Demie-Jade Resztan of England
Listen to this article
Nitu Ghanghas, an Indian boxer in the women's 48 kg category bagged a gold in the Commonwealth Games 2022. She punched down her opponent Demie-Jade Resztan of England by a unanimous 5-0 decision.