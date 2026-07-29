CWG 2026: Boxer Kapil Pokhariya's campaign ends with quarterfinal defeat to Robert McNulty

India's hopes of adding another medal in boxing at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 suffered a blow after Kapil Pokhariya bowed out in the men's 90kg quarterfinals, losing 5-0 to Scotland's Robert McNulty in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Kapil Pokhariya was just one win away from clinching a medal, with the losing semi-finalists in boxing all winning bronze. Pokhariya found the home favourite too difficult to overcome, with McNulty producing a composed display backed by vocal local support to advance into the semifinals.

Advertisement

The contest slipped away from the Indian right from the opening round. McNulty earned the early advantage after convincing four of the five judges, leaving Pokhariya chasing the bout.

The Scottish boxer tightened his grip in the second round, winning it unanimously to move into a commanding position. By the start of the final round, Pokhariya required a dramatic turnaround to keep his medal hopes alive, but McNulty maintained control and completed a unanimous points victory.

Dominant Robert McNulty prevails over Kapil Pokhariya The official scoreline of 5-0 reflected McNulty's dominance in the bout. Despite showcasing determination throughout the contest, the Indian failed to overcome McNulty's disciplined defence, and was consistently beaten to the cleaner scoring punches. Pokhariya's exit came on a mixed day for the Indian boxing contingent.

Advertisement

Also Read | CWG 2026: Pooja Singh finishes eighth in Commonwealth Games high jump final

Kapil Pokhariya's rise through domestic ranks Pokhariya has steadily risen through India's domestic boxing ranks over the past few years, earning his place in the national team through consistent performances.

The Commonwealth Games offered him an opportunity to test himself against some of the strongest boxers from across the Commonwealth.

Mixed results for Indian boxers Parveen Hooda suffered a defeat in the women's 65kg event, losing to England's Sacha Hickey via a split decision.

Meanwhile, Jadumani Singh (55kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg) and Preeti Pawar (54kg) all secured quarterfinal victories to guarantee themselves at least bronze medals.

India's boxing legacy at Commonwealth Games India have traditionally enjoyed considerable success in boxing at the Commonwealth Games, with the sport regularly contributing to the country's medal tally. India have so far won 44 medals in the history of the Commonwealth Games, including 11 gold, 13 silver and 20 bronze.

Advertisement

Also Read | Arshad Nadeem puts behind rain-hit preparation ahead of CWG title defense