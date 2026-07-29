CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony: Manushi Chhillar, Shankar Mahadevan headline India's Commonwealth Games handover in Glasgow

Renowned singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar will headline India's Commonwealth Games (CWG) handover in Glasgow on August 2, at the closing ceremony of the 2026 edition. India were confirmed as the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games at the Annual General Assembly in Glasgow in November 2025.
Ahmedabad will host city of 2030 CWG - the centenary edition of the quadrennial event. The CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony will see India receive the Commonwealth Games flag from Scotland, thus formally starting India's journey as the hosts of the 2030 CWG. This will be the second time India hosting a Commonwealth Games, after 2010 in New Delhi.
The CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony will see a 20-minute handover segment. Besides Mahadevan and Chillar, playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi and musicians Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan will also perform.
The event will celebrate India's culture and heritage with the 20-minute segment divided into three parts, thus giving the entire world what to expect in Ahmedabad in 2030.
The opening act will commemorate 150 years of India's national song - Vande Mataram. Chillar will be leading the ensemble of dancers in a theatrical show which will celebrate India's culture.
The second act will be a Indo-Scottish collaboration between Indian sitar virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and Scottish piper Ross Ainslie. It will have a blend of Indian classical music with Scottish sounds, showcasing the transition from Scotland to India.
The final act will be a special tribute to the state of Gujarat - the host state of 2030 CWG. Shankar, along with his two sons Siddharth and Shivam will perform. The Mahadevan trio will be joined by Gujarat-born singer Bhoomi Trivedi, and have a large scale choreography and visual effects.
Besides the Indian showcase, the CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony will also feature Scottish rock band Simple Minds, Australian singer Delta Goodrem, Cammy Barnes, BEMZ, Sandi Thom, Shereen Cutkelvin, Elephant Sessions, radio presenter George Bowie and dance group Diversity.
CWG 2026 Chief Marketing and Ceremonies Officer Louisa Mahon described the handover as “more than a ceremonial formality”. "It would celebrate the cultural ties between Scotland and India while giving audiences a first look at the scale and soul of what’s coming to Amdavad 2030,” she said.