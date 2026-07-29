CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony: Manushi Chhillar, Shankar Mahadevan headline India's Commonwealth Games handover in Glasgow

Renowned singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar will headline India's Commonwealth Games (CWG) handover in Glasgow on August 2, at the closing ceremony of the 2026 edition. India were confirmed as the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games at the Annual General Assembly in Glasgow in November 2025.

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Ahmedabad will host city of 2030 CWG - the centenary edition of the quadrennial event. The CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony will see India receive the Commonwealth Games flag from Scotland, thus formally starting India's journey as the hosts of the 2030 CWG. This will be the second time India hosting a Commonwealth Games, after 2010 in New Delhi.

The CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony will see a 20-minute handover segment. Besides Mahadevan and Chillar, playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi and musicians Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan will also perform.

The event will celebrate India's culture and heritage with the 20-minute segment divided into three parts, thus giving the entire world what to expect in Ahmedabad in 2030.

Indian acts in CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony The opening act will commemorate 150 years of India's national song - Vande Mataram. Chillar will be leading the ensemble of dancers in a theatrical show which will celebrate India's culture.

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The second act will be a Indo-Scottish collaboration between Indian sitar virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and Scottish piper Ross Ainslie. It will have a blend of Indian classical music with Scottish sounds, showcasing the transition from Scotland to India.

The final act will be a special tribute to the state of Gujarat - the host state of 2030 CWG. Shankar, along with his two sons Siddharth and Shivam will perform. The Mahadevan trio will be joined by Gujarat-born singer Bhoomi Trivedi, and have a large scale choreography and visual effects.

Besides the Indian showcase, the CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony will also feature Scottish rock band Simple Minds, Australian singer Delta Goodrem, Cammy Barnes, BEMZ, Sandi Thom, Shereen Cutkelvin, Elephant Sessions, radio presenter George Bowie and dance group Diversity.

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CWG 2026 Chief Marketing and Ceremonies Officer Louisa Mahon described the handover as “more than a ceremonial formality”. "It would celebrate the cultural ties between Scotland and India while giving audiences a first look at the scale and soul of what’s coming to Amdavad 2030,” she said.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in