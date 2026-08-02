CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony: When and where to watch Scotland's Commonwealth Games handover to India for 2030 edition?

Ahmedabad will officially be called as a host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG) when the baton and the Commonwealth Games flag are handed over during the Closing Ceremony of the 2026 edition in Glasgow. The CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony starts at 9 PM BST at OVO Hydro Arena on August 2, which is 1:30 AM IST on August 3 for Indian audiences.
The 2030 edition in Ahmedabad will also coincide with the centenary of the Commonwealth Games, the first edition of which was held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will be present at the CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony where Ahmedabad will be welcomes as the next host in a cultural handover segment.
This is the second time India will be hosting the Commonwealth Games - the last being in 2010 in New Delhi.
The Commonwealth Games handover to India will feature three acts, spanning for around 20 minutes. The first will commemorate the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', followed by a classical Indian jugalbandi featuring sitar player Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma and Scottish piper Ross Ainsley. The final segment at CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony will present a cultural journey across India with a special focus on Gujarat, it said.
To add to that, the King's Baton Relay will celebrate the diversity of the 74 Commonwealth nations and territories. In fact, for the first time, each Commonwealth nation and territory received its own baton, allowing it to customise the symbol to reflect its culture and creativity.
Glasgow audiences will also be given a first glimpse of what is to come in Ahmedabad 2030, she said.
India's cultural handover segment will feature performances by singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, actress Rashmika Mandanna, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, and sitar player Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma at the CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony. The international line-up comprises of Simple Minds, alongside Delta Goodrem.
The CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (Ten 2, Ten 3, Ten 4) and DD Sports (Free-to-air) in India. Live streaming of CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony will be available on SonyLIV app.
India finished fourth in the CWG 2026 medal tally despite a reduced sports programme which saw the likes of wrestling, table tennis, hockey and badminton missing out. Despite that, India won 39 medals - 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze. Out of 13 gold, seven of them came only in boxing.