CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony: When and where to watch Scotland's Commonwealth Games handover to India for 2030 edition?

Ahmedabad will officially be called as a host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG) when the baton and the Commonwealth Games flag are handed over during the Closing Ceremony of the 2026 edition in Glasgow. The CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony starts at 9 PM BST at OVO Hydro Arena on August 2, which is 1:30 AM IST on August 3 for Indian audiences.

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The 2030 edition in Ahmedabad will also coincide with the centenary of the Commonwealth Games, the first edition of which was held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will be present at the CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony where Ahmedabad will be welcomes as the next host in a cultural handover segment.

This is the second time India will be hosting the Commonwealth Games - the last being in 2010 in New Delhi.

What will happen at CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony? The Commonwealth Games handover to India will feature three acts, spanning for around 20 minutes. The first will commemorate the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', followed by a classical Indian jugalbandi featuring sitar player Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma and Scottish piper Ross Ainsley. The final segment at CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony will present a cultural journey across India with a special focus on Gujarat, it said.

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To add to that, the King's Baton Relay will celebrate the diversity of the 74 Commonwealth nations and territories. In fact, for the first time, each Commonwealth nation and territory received its own baton, allowing it to customise the symbol to reflect its culture and creativity.

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Glasgow audiences will also be given a first glimpse of what is to come in Ahmedabad 2030, she said.

Performers at CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony India's cultural handover segment will feature performances by singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, actress Rashmika Mandanna, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, and sitar player Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma at the CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony. The international line-up comprises of Simple Minds, alongside Delta Goodrem.

Where to watch CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony in India? The CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (Ten 2, Ten 3, Ten 4) and DD Sports (Free-to-air) in India. Live streaming of CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony will be available on SonyLIV app.

India's performance at CWG 2026 India finished fourth in the CWG 2026 medal tally despite a reduced sports programme which saw the likes of wrestling, table tennis, hockey and badminton missing out. Despite that, India won 39 medals - 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze. Out of 13 gold, seven of them came only in boxing.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in