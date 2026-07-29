CWG 2026: Gulveer Singh wins historic Commonwealth Games silver for India in men's 10,000m

Gulveer Singh etched his name into the history of Indian athletics by clinching a silver medal at the men's 10,000m at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow on Tuesday.

The long-distance runner delivered a composed and tactical performance to become the first Indian ever to win a medal in the said event at the Commonwealth Games, adding another milestone to the country's growing success in track and field.

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Competing against some of the best distance runners at the Commonwealth Games, Singh remained patient in the initial stages of the game, before accelerating in the later stages.

India are now in ninth place in the medals tally with 12 medals (2 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze).

Gulveer Singh's historic achievement Instead of matching his opponents from the start, Singh maintained a steady approach with the leading pack and conserved energy till the final laps of the race.

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As the pace of the race intensified, Singh responded brilliantly, producing a powerful finishing surge to secure the silver medal and cap a memorable evening for India. He finished second with a time of 27:49.78 behind Ky Robinson of Australia. Isle of Man’s David Mullarkey won the bronze medal.

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The achievement marks another significant chapter in Singh's remarkable rise over the past few seasons.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the 28-year-old has transformed himself into one of Asia's premier long-distance runners through consistent performances on the international circuit.

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He enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2025, clinching double gold in the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Asian Athletics Championships, before continuing his impressive form with national-record performances in both events.

Singh is currently India's most prolific long-distance runner, having broken multiple records at various track distances.

His timing of 27:00.22 in the 10,000m event, set at The Ten track meet in San Juan Capistrano, California, shattered his own previous mark. That made him the third fastest Asian athlete of all time in this category.

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The silver medal in Glasgow carries significance beyond a mere podium finish. Indian athletics has traditionally enjoyed success in field events, throws and the occasional middle-distance race, but medals in elite men's long-distance track events have remained elusive.

Singh's breakthrough demonstrates the progress Indian distance running has made in recent years and offers encouragement to a new generation of runners aspiring to compete with the world's best.

By breaking a long-standing barrier and becoming the first Indian to stand on the Commonwealth Games podium in the men's 10,000m, he has created history and inspired countless young athletes dreaming of following in his footsteps.