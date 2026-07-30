CWG 2026: Heartbreak for Manpreet Kaur as shot putter narrowly misses out on medal, finishes fourth

Indian shot putter Manpreet Kaur narrowly missed out on a medal after she finished fourth in the women's shot put event at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 in Glasgow on Wednesday.

She finished with a best throw of 17.49m. Sarah Mitton of Canada struck gold with a throw of 19.88m, whereas Nigeria's Jessica Oji won silver with a throw of 17.87m. Lloydricia Cameron of Jamaica won bronze, also with a throw of 17.87m.

Manpreet Kaur falters in the end Kaur remained in contention through the early stages of the contest, but as the competition progressed, the medal positions changed hands with stronger efforts from her rivals, leaving the Indian thrower outside the podium places.

The Indian shot putter entered the competition with hopes of adding another major medal to her international collection, having represented the country at multiple Commonwealth Games and Asian-level championships.

She stayed firmly in the hunt during the early rounds, producing a series of consistent throws that kept her within touching distance of the top three.

However, as the competition entered its decisive phase, the leading contenders found another gear. Both Oji and Cameron improved when it mattered most, while Mitton stamped her authority on the field with a dominant winning throw.

Manpreet, despite her fighting effort, could not produce the big final-round improvement needed to break into the medal positions, eventually finishing fourth with her best throw of 17.49m.

Although she would be disappointed to miss out on a medal, the veteran's performance underlined her consistency on the international stage.

She managed to keep herself in the fight throughout the six-round final but was unable to produce the late improvement that often defines championship field events. With the leading trio extending their marks in the latter half of the competition, Kaur's best effort ultimately proved insufficient for a top-three finish.

For Kaur, the performance was nevertheless a reminder of her longevity in Indian athletics. Having been among the country's leading shot putters for nearly a decade, she has continued to compete at the highest level despite the emergence of younger athletes.

Her presence in another Commonwealth Games final demonstrated her ability to remain competitive against some of the Commonwealth's best throwers.