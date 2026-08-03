CWG 2026: How India finished fourth in Glasgow despite wrestling and shooting being excluded

India signed off the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow with a fourth-place finish on the medals table, winning 39 medals — 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. Australia topped the standings, followed by England and Canada.

Unlike previous editions, Glasgow 2026 featured only 10 sports after the Games were scaled down. India won 61 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and finished fourth.

As a result, several disciplines that have traditionally contributed significantly to India's medal tally were not part of the programme.

Wrestling and shooting, two of India's strongest Commonwealth sports, were absent. Other regular medal-winning events, such as badminton, hockey, table tennis, cricket and squash, were also excluded.

India's CWG 2026 medallists

Athlete Event Sport Medal Jhandu Kumar Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting Bronze Rishikanta Singh Men's 60kg Weightlifting Silver Mirabai Chanu Women's 48kg Weightlifting Gold Raja Muthupandi Men's 65kg Weightlifting Silver Gyaneshwari Yadav Women's 53kg Weightlifting Silver Bindyarani Devi Women's 58kg Weightlifting Bronze Sharmila Dhankar Women's Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Gold Sarvesh Kushare Men's High Jump Athletics Silver Shilpa K. Shyla Women's Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Bronze Valluri Ajaya Babu Men's 79kg Weightlifting Silver Harjinder Kaur Women's 69kg Weightlifting Silver Gulveer Singh Men's 10,000m Athletics Silver Murali Sreeshankar Men's Long Jump Athletics Silver Dilip Gavit Men's 100m T47 Para Athletics Gold Mohammed Basil Men's 100m T47 Para Athletics Silver Lovepreet Singh Men's 110kg Weightlifting Silver Seema Kaliramna Women's Discus Throw Athletics Bronze Asmita Dey Women's 48kg Judo Gold Harsh Singh Men's 60kg Judo Gold Yamini Mourya Women's 57kg Judo Silver Tejaswin Shankar Men's Decathlon Athletics Bronze Yashvir Singh Men's Javelin Throw Athletics Bronze Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Athletics Silver Preeti Pawar Women's 54kg Boxing Gold Praveen Chithravel Men's Triple Jump Athletics Silver Selva Prabhu Men's Triple Jump Athletics Bronze Jaismine Lamboria Women's 57kg Boxing Gold Jadumani Singh Men's 55kg Boxing Silver Shubham Juyal Men's Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Silver Soman Rana Men's Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Gold Unnati Sharma Women's -63kg Judo Bronze Sakshi Chaudhary Women's 51kg Boxing Gold Priya Ghanghas Women's 60kg Boxing Gold Arundhati Choudhary Women's 70kg Boxing Gold Lovlina Borgohain Women's 75kg Boxing Silver Sachin Siwach Men's 60kg Boxing Gold Ankush Panghal Men's 80kg Boxing Gold Narender Berwal Men's 90kg Boxing Silver Gulveer Singh Men's 5000m Athletics Bronze

The reduced programme meant India entered the Games with far fewer medal opportunities than in previous editions.

Final medals tally at CWG 2026 (Top 10)

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 70 43 56 169 2 England 29 46 36 110 3 Canada 19 20 23 62 4 INDIA 13 17 9 39 5 Scotland 13 9 17 39 6 New Zealand 10 14 11 35 7 Nigeria 10 7 7 24 8 Jamaica 10 4 5 19 9 Wales 9 10 12 31 10 Malaysia 8 3 5 16

Boxing emerges as India's biggest strength Boxing was India's biggest winner at the Commonwealth Games 2026. India's boxers finished with as many as 10 medals, including seven gold and three silver medals.

More than half of India's gold medals came from the boxing ring, making it the country's most successful sport in Glasgow.

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The strong boxing performance ensured India remained among the leading nations despite the absence of several traditional medal-winning disciplines.

Athletics and para athletics add crucial medals Athletics and para athletics also played a major role in India's campaign. Indian athletes won medals across track, field and para events, contributing consistently throughout the competition. The medal haul included podium finishes in throws, jumps, middle-distance races and para field events.

Distance runner Gulveer Singh stood out by becoming the only Indian athlete to win two medals at the Games. He won a silver medal in the men's 10,000m and a bronze in the men's 5000m. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched silver and Yash Vir Singh clinched bronze.

Tejaswin Shankar also clinched a bronze medal in the men's decathlon event. The steady flow of medals from athletics prevented India from becoming overly dependent on a single discipline.

Weightlifting and judo maintain consistency Just like at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, India continued to win medals in weightlifting and judo. Mirabai Chanu won her third successive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the women's 48kg event.

Rishikanta Singh (Silver), Raja Muthupandi (Silver), and Valluri Ayaja Babu (Silver) were the men who won medals in weightlifting. Apart from Mirabai, Gyaneshewari Yadav (Silver) and Bindyarani Devi (Bronze) were the other women weightlifters who won medals.

In judo, Asmita Dey (Women's 48kg) and Harsh Singh (Men's 60kg) won gold, whereas Yamini Mourya (Women's 57kg) won silver. Unnati Sharma won bronze in the women's 63kg category.