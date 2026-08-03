CWG 2026: How India finished fourth in Glasgow despite wrestling and shooting being excluded

India signed off the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow with a fourth-place finish on the medals table, winning 39 medals — 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. Australia topped the standings, followed by England and Canada.
Unlike previous editions, Glasgow 2026 featured only 10 sports after the Games were scaled down. India won 61 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and finished fourth.
As a result, several disciplines that have traditionally contributed significantly to India's medal tally were not part of the programme.
Wrestling and shooting, two of India's strongest Commonwealth sports, were absent. Other regular medal-winning events, such as badminton, hockey, table tennis, cricket and squash, were also excluded.
|Athlete
|Event
|Sport
|Medal
|Jhandu Kumar
|Men's Heavyweight
|Para Powerlifting
|Bronze
|Rishikanta Singh
|Men's 60kg
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Mirabai Chanu
|Women's 48kg
|Weightlifting
|Gold
|Raja Muthupandi
|Men's 65kg
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Gyaneshwari Yadav
|Women's 53kg
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Bindyarani Devi
|Women's 58kg
|Weightlifting
|Bronze
|Sharmila Dhankar
|Women's Shot Put F57
|Para Athletics
|Gold
|Sarvesh Kushare
|Men's High Jump
|Athletics
|Silver
|Shilpa K. Shyla
|Women's Shot Put F57
|Para Athletics
|Bronze
|Valluri Ajaya Babu
|Men's 79kg
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Harjinder Kaur
|Women's 69kg
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Gulveer Singh
|Men's 10,000m
|Athletics
|Silver
|Murali Sreeshankar
|Men's Long Jump
|Athletics
|Silver
|Dilip Gavit
|Men's 100m T47
|Para Athletics
|Gold
|Mohammed Basil
|Men's 100m T47
|Para Athletics
|Silver
|Lovepreet Singh
|Men's 110kg
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Seema Kaliramna
|Women's Discus Throw
|Athletics
|Bronze
|Asmita Dey
|Women's 48kg
|Judo
|Gold
|Harsh Singh
|Men's 60kg
|Judo
|Gold
|Yamini Mourya
|Women's 57kg
|Judo
|Silver
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Men's Decathlon
|Athletics
|Bronze
|Yashvir Singh
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Athletics
|Bronze
|Neeraj Chopra
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Athletics
|Silver
|Preeti Pawar
|Women's 54kg
|Boxing
|Gold
|Praveen Chithravel
|Men's Triple Jump
|Athletics
|Silver
|Selva Prabhu
|Men's Triple Jump
|Athletics
|Bronze
|Jaismine Lamboria
|Women's 57kg
|Boxing
|Gold
|Jadumani Singh
|Men's 55kg
|Boxing
|Silver
|Shubham Juyal
|Men's Shot Put F57
|Para Athletics
|Silver
|Soman Rana
|Men's Shot Put F57
|Para Athletics
|Gold
|Unnati Sharma
|Women's -63kg
|Judo
|Bronze
|Sakshi Chaudhary
|Women's 51kg
|Boxing
|Gold
|Priya Ghanghas
|Women's 60kg
|Boxing
|Gold
|Arundhati Choudhary
|Women's 70kg
|Boxing
|Gold
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Women's 75kg
|Boxing
|Silver
|Sachin Siwach
|Men's 60kg
|Boxing
|Gold
|Ankush Panghal
|Men's 80kg
|Boxing
|Gold
|Narender Berwal
|Men's 90kg
|Boxing
|Silver
|Gulveer Singh
|Men's 5000m
|Athletics
|Bronze
The reduced programme meant India entered the Games with far fewer medal opportunities than in previous editions.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|70
|43
|56
|169
|2
|England
|29
|46
|36
|110
|3
|Canada
|19
|20
|23
|62
|4
|INDIA
|13
|17
|9
|39
|5
|Scotland
|13
|9
|17
|39
|6
|New Zealand
|10
|14
|11
|35
|7
|Nigeria
|10
|7
|7
|24
|8
|Jamaica
|10
|4
|5
|19
|9
|Wales
|9
|10
|12
|31
|10
|Malaysia
|8
|3
|5
|16
Boxing was India's biggest winner at the Commonwealth Games 2026. India's boxers finished with as many as 10 medals, including seven gold and three silver medals.
More than half of India's gold medals came from the boxing ring, making it the country's most successful sport in Glasgow.
The strong boxing performance ensured India remained among the leading nations despite the absence of several traditional medal-winning disciplines.
Athletics and para athletics also played a major role in India's campaign. Indian athletes won medals across track, field and para events, contributing consistently throughout the competition. The medal haul included podium finishes in throws, jumps, middle-distance races and para field events.
Distance runner Gulveer Singh stood out by becoming the only Indian athlete to win two medals at the Games. He won a silver medal in the men's 10,000m and a bronze in the men's 5000m. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched silver and Yash Vir Singh clinched bronze.
Tejaswin Shankar also clinched a bronze medal in the men's decathlon event. The steady flow of medals from athletics prevented India from becoming overly dependent on a single discipline.
Just like at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, India continued to win medals in weightlifting and judo. Mirabai Chanu won her third successive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the women's 48kg event.
Rishikanta Singh (Silver), Raja Muthupandi (Silver), and Valluri Ayaja Babu (Silver) were the men who won medals in weightlifting. Apart from Mirabai, Gyaneshewari Yadav (Silver) and Bindyarani Devi (Bronze) were the other women weightlifters who won medals.
In judo, Asmita Dey (Women's 48kg) and Harsh Singh (Men's 60kg) won gold, whereas Yamini Mourya (Women's 57kg) won silver. Unnati Sharma won bronze in the women's 63kg category.
On the penultimate day, the contingent won 16 medals, making it India's highest-ever single-day medal haul at a Commonwealth Games. The strong finish lifted India into fourth place and gave the team a comfortable cushion before the final day's events.