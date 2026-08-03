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CWG 2026: How India finished fourth in Glasgow despite wrestling and shooting being excluded

India finished the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) campaign in Glasgow in fourth place with an impressive tally of 39 medals, given that the sporting disciplines were cut down.

PN Vishnu
Published3 Aug 2026, 02:05 PM IST
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Gold medallist India's Sachin Siwach poses for photographs during the presentation ceremony after the men's 60kg final boxing event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow on Saturday.
Gold medallist India's Sachin Siwach poses for photographs during the presentation ceremony after the men's 60kg final boxing event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow on Saturday. (PTI)
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India signed off the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow with a fourth-place finish on the medals table, winning 39 medals — 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. Australia topped the standings, followed by England and Canada.

Unlike previous editions, Glasgow 2026 featured only 10 sports after the Games were scaled down. India won 61 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and finished fourth.

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As a result, several disciplines that have traditionally contributed significantly to India's medal tally were not part of the programme.

Also Read | ‘Proud of our contingent’: PM Modi hails India's performance at Glasgow CWG 2026

Wrestling and shooting, two of India's strongest Commonwealth sports, were absent. Other regular medal-winning events, such as badminton, hockey, table tennis, cricket and squash, were also excluded.

India's CWG 2026 medallists

AthleteEventSportMedal
Jhandu KumarMen's HeavyweightPara PowerliftingBronze
Rishikanta SinghMen's 60kgWeightliftingSilver
Mirabai ChanuWomen's 48kgWeightliftingGold
Raja MuthupandiMen's 65kgWeightliftingSilver
Gyaneshwari YadavWomen's 53kgWeightliftingSilver
Bindyarani DeviWomen's 58kgWeightliftingBronze
Sharmila DhankarWomen's Shot Put F57Para AthleticsGold
Sarvesh KushareMen's High JumpAthleticsSilver
Shilpa K. ShylaWomen's Shot Put F57Para AthleticsBronze
Valluri Ajaya BabuMen's 79kgWeightliftingSilver
Harjinder KaurWomen's 69kgWeightliftingSilver
Gulveer SinghMen's 10,000mAthleticsSilver
Murali SreeshankarMen's Long JumpAthleticsSilver
Dilip GavitMen's 100m T47Para AthleticsGold
Mohammed BasilMen's 100m T47Para AthleticsSilver
Lovepreet SinghMen's 110kgWeightliftingSilver
Seema KaliramnaWomen's Discus ThrowAthleticsBronze
Asmita DeyWomen's 48kgJudoGold
Harsh SinghMen's 60kgJudoGold
Yamini MouryaWomen's 57kgJudoSilver
Tejaswin ShankarMen's DecathlonAthleticsBronze
Yashvir SinghMen's Javelin ThrowAthleticsBronze
Neeraj ChopraMen's Javelin ThrowAthleticsSilver
Preeti PawarWomen's 54kgBoxingGold
Praveen ChithravelMen's Triple JumpAthleticsSilver
Selva PrabhuMen's Triple JumpAthleticsBronze
Jaismine LamboriaWomen's 57kgBoxingGold
Jadumani SinghMen's 55kgBoxingSilver
Shubham JuyalMen's Shot Put F57Para AthleticsSilver
Soman RanaMen's Shot Put F57Para AthleticsGold
Unnati SharmaWomen's -63kgJudoBronze
Sakshi ChaudharyWomen's 51kgBoxingGold
Priya GhanghasWomen's 60kgBoxingGold
Arundhati ChoudharyWomen's 70kgBoxingGold
Lovlina BorgohainWomen's 75kgBoxingSilver
Sachin SiwachMen's 60kgBoxingGold
Ankush PanghalMen's 80kgBoxingGold
Narender BerwalMen's 90kgBoxingSilver
Gulveer SinghMen's 5000mAthleticsBronze

The reduced programme meant India entered the Games with far fewer medal opportunities than in previous editions.

Final medals tally at CWG 2026 (Top 10)

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Australia704356169
2England294636110
3Canada19202362
4INDIA1317939
5Scotland1391739
6New Zealand10141135
7Nigeria107724
8Jamaica104519
9Wales9101231
10Malaysia83516

Boxing emerges as India's biggest strength

Boxing was India's biggest winner at the Commonwealth Games 2026. India's boxers finished with as many as 10 medals, including seven gold and three silver medals.

More than half of India's gold medals came from the boxing ring, making it the country's most successful sport in Glasgow.

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Also Read | Glasgow 2026 Closing Ceremony: Neeraj Chopra hands Commonwealth flag to PT Usha

The strong boxing performance ensured India remained among the leading nations despite the absence of several traditional medal-winning disciplines.

Athletics and para athletics add crucial medals

Athletics and para athletics also played a major role in India's campaign. Indian athletes won medals across track, field and para events, contributing consistently throughout the competition. The medal haul included podium finishes in throws, jumps, middle-distance races and para field events.

Distance runner Gulveer Singh stood out by becoming the only Indian athlete to win two medals at the Games. He won a silver medal in the men's 10,000m and a bronze in the men's 5000m. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched silver and Yash Vir Singh clinched bronze.

Tejaswin Shankar also clinched a bronze medal in the men's decathlon event. The steady flow of medals from athletics prevented India from becoming overly dependent on a single discipline.

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Weightlifting and judo maintain consistency

Just like at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, India continued to win medals in weightlifting and judo. Mirabai Chanu won her third successive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the women's 48kg event.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2026, Highlights: India finish campaign with 39 medals

Rishikanta Singh (Silver), Raja Muthupandi (Silver), and Valluri Ayaja Babu (Silver) were the men who won medals in weightlifting. Apart from Mirabai, Gyaneshewari Yadav (Silver) and Bindyarani Devi (Bronze) were the other women weightlifters who won medals.

In judo, Asmita Dey (Women's 48kg) and Harsh Singh (Men's 60kg) won gold, whereas Yamini Mourya (Women's 57kg) won silver. Unnati Sharma won bronze in the women's 63kg category.

On the penultimate day, the contingent won 16 medals, making it India's highest-ever single-day medal haul at a Commonwealth Games. The strong finish lifted India into fourth place and gave the team a comfortable cushion before the final day's events.

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