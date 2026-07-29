CWG 2026: India assured of 6 more medals after Sachin Siwach, Sakshi Choudhary, Arundhati Choudhary enter boxing semis

India was assured of six more medals in boxing after Sakshi Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Arundhati Choudhary, Ankush Yadav, Jaismine Lamboria and Narender Berwal entered the semifinals of their respective boxing events in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 on Wednesday. In boxing, reaching the semifinals assures a boxer at least a bronze.

While Sakshi (51kg) defeated Northern Ireland's Caitlin Fryers 5-0, Arundhati (70kg) had to work hard for her 3-1 win against New Zealand's Morgan Henderson to assure themselves of at least a bronze medal.

Making full use of her height and reach advantage, Sakshi, who moved down from the 54kg weight class, dictated the contest from the opening bell, keeping Fryers at bay with crisp, accurate jabs and well-timed punches.

Arundhati produced a composed performance in a closely fought contest, edging the first round 3-2 before taking control in the second round. Despite Henderson's aggressive approach, the Indian boxer stayed patient, relying on her movement and effective punches to take the third round via a 3-1 split decision and secure victory. .

Sachin Siwach, Ankush continue strong run Among the men, Sachin advanced to the men's 60kg semifinals after defeating Botswana's Treasure Moremi by a unanimous decision. Sachin delivered a commanding performance from the opening bell, landing a powerful left hook early in the first round and controlling the pace.

Despite a brief stoppage due to Moremi's dressing coming off near his right eye, the Indian boxer maintained his composure and secured the opening round with all five judges scoring in his favour.

The Indian continued his dominance in the second round, with his quick combinations and sharp left hooks proving too difficult for Moremi to handle. The judges once again awarded the round unanimously to Sachin.

With the victory within reach, Sachin stayed in control during the final round as Moremi struggled to find momentum. The Indian boxer comfortably completed the bout and sealed a unanimous decision win.

Ankush took had an easy fight, beating Jade Micock of Seychelles 5-0 in the men's 80 kg category and confirming himself a medal. However, Narender had to dig hard to secure a 3-2 split decision victory in the men's 90+ kg category. At the end of the end day, Jaismine Lamboria assured India the sixth medal on Wednesday with a 4-1 split decision win over Elise Glynn of England in the women's 57kg quarterfinal.