CWG 2026: India edge out Tonga in tie-breaker to stay on course for Lawn Bowls semifinals; swimmers disappoint

The Indian duo of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh continued its dominant run in lawn bowls competition, prevailing over Tonga 2-0 in tie-breaker of women's pairs sectional play (Section B) to stay on course for a berth in the semifinals at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 on Saturday.

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Rupa and Pinki won the first set 5-2 against Tonga's Paris Baker and Milika Nathan. Tonga made the brighter start, taking a 1-0 lead after the opening end. Lead Paris Baker produced an excellent opening spell, leaving India under pressure despite Rupa Rani Tirkey completing her three bowls.

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India responded strongly in the second end through excellent teamwork between lead Rupa and skip Pinki. Rupa delivered a superb second bowl to help India edge ahead in the second end and level the scores at 1-1, with three ends remaining in the opening set.

India maintained their dominance to claim the first set 5-2. Tonga, however staged a remarkable comeback to take the second set 6-4 and force a tiebreaker thanks to some fine work by lea Baker and skip Nathan the pair taking a 6-0 lead after three ends.

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Rupa Rani and Pinki tried hard to come back but fell short. In the tie-breaker though, the Indians rose to the challenge with Rupa putting the team ahead and Pinki closing it out.

India's Rupa Rani Tirkey competes during a lawn bowls women's pairs event against Tonga.

In Bowls, 'Skip' is the team captain, and usually the most experienced player. He or she determines the game plan, and also plays the final two bowls of one 'end'. There are five ends in a set.

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'Lead' is the first player to bowl, responsible for placing the mat. He or she sends the bowls as close to the target as possible, before the 'Skip' comes in. Both Rupa and Pinki were part of the Women's Fours team that won gold in the 2022 Birmingham CWG.

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India and England both have three wins in as many games in Section B of the women's pairs sectional play but the latter is ahead as it has won one more set than the Indians.

Disappointing show by Indian swimmers Indian swimmers endured a disappointing outing at CWG 2026 on Saturday as both Dhakshan Shashikumar (3:58.09s) and Aryan Nehra (4:00.26s) failed to qualify for the final of the 400m freestyle event.

Shashikumar (3:58.09s) and Nehra (4:00.26s) finished 15th and 16th respectively amongst the 27 swimmers in the 400m freestyle heats at the Tollcross Swimming Centre.

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Shashikumar had moved into seventh position at the halfway stage, but could not do enough to clear his heat. In heat 4, Nehra was placed last at the halfway stage, and ended in the same position. Dhakshan Shashikumar was in heat 3.