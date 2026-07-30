CWG 2026: India's Dilip Gavit wins historic gold in men's T47 100m race, compatriot Mohammed Basil secures silver

India's Dilip Mahadu Gavit produced the race of his life to win the men's T47 100m gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, leading a memorable Indian one-two alongside compatriot Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath.

Gavit crossed the finish line in a Commonwealth Games record time of 10.71 seconds, delivering one of India's standout performances in para athletics and adding another gold medal to the country's tally.

Dilip Gavit and Mohammed Basil secure one-two finish for India The 23-year-old sprinter exploded out of the blocks and never relinquished his lead, maintaining his advantage through the finish to comfortably secure the title.

Basil followed him home to clinch the silver medal, making it a landmark day for Indian para athletics as two Indian athletes occupied the top two spots on the Commonwealth Games podium.

Gavit's triumph was another milestone in a career that has steadily gathered momentum over the last few years. Hailing from Maharashtra, the para sprinter competes in the T47 category for athletes with upper limb impairments.

Despite losing his right arm below the elbow at a young age, he has emerged as one of India's leading para athletes through years of dedicated training and consistent performances on the international stage.

The Commonwealth Games gold is the latest achievement in Dilip Gavit's sporting career. He announced himself on the global stage by winning gold in the men's 400m T47 event at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022, held in 2023.

He also represented India at the Paris Paralympics 2024, where he reached the final of the men's 400m T47 event and finished eighth with a time of 49.99 seconds.

Interestingly, Gavit entered the Commonwealth Games primarily as one of India's strongest medal hopes in the 400m T47 event.

However, his success in the shorter 100m sprint underlined his remarkable versatility and growing stature as a complete sprinter. The Games-record performance demonstrated both his explosive acceleration and ability to sustain top speed against a high-quality field.

India's one-two finish also highlighted the rapid progress of the country's para athletics programme. Basil's silver medal ensured that the national contingent dominated the event, reflecting the depth India has developed in sprint disciplines over recent years.

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The result continued a successful run for Indian para athletes, who have consistently delivered medals at major international competitions, including the Paralympics, World Championships and Asian Para Games.