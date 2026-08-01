CWG 2026: Sachin Siwach leads India's golden run in boxing, produce country's best-ever show at Commonwealth Games

India produced their best-ever show in boxing at the Commonwealth Games (CWG), winning a historic seven gold medals and three silver in Glasgow on Saturday. In the process, all the Indian boxers at CWG 2026 will return home with at least a medal albeit of the colour.

The 22-year-old Preeti Pawar started India's gold rush, followed by Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Phangal and Priya Ghanghas as won their respective final bouts. However, medal favourites Lovlina Borgohain, Jadumani Singh and Narender Berwal had to settle for silver, after losing their final bouts.

Coming after a gold medal at the World Boxing Cup 2025 in Astana, Sakshi scored a unanimous 5-0 win over Ruby White of England to win the top prize in the women's 51kg final. However, it was tough for Priya Ghanghas in the women's 69kg summit clash against Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh of Canada.

After the first round, Judges 2 and 3 had favoured Priya while the other three had backed Al-Ahmadieh. But in the second round, Priya came up with a much improved show to win the faith of four judged. The world no.4 Indian maintained her composure to win the medal for India.

In the process, India produced their best-ever performance at the Commonwealth Games. Earlier, India had won three gold medals each in the 2010 (New Delhi), 2018 (Gold Coast) and 2022 (Birmingham) editions.

The fifth gold medal for India came in the form of Arundhati Choudhary, who defeated Chantelle Reid of England in the women's 70kg final. The 23-year-old Indian won her maiden Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Indian boxing performance at CWG 2026

Athlete Opponent Margin Category Medal Preeti Pawar Scarlett Savannah Delgado (Canada) 5-0 Women’s 54kg Final Gold Jaismine Lamboria Michaela Walsh (Northern Ireland) 5-0 Women’s 57kg Final Gold Jadumani Singh Jye Dixon (Australia) 0-5 Men’s 55kg Final Silver Sakshi Chaudhary Ruby White (England) 5-0 Women’s 51kg Final Gold Priya Ghanghas Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) 4-1 Women’s 60kg Final Gold Arundhati Choudhary Chantelle Reid (England) 5-0 Women’s 70kg Final Gold Sachin Siwach Tryagain Morning Ndevelo (Namibia) 3-2 Men's 60kg Final Gold Ankush Khangal Dimeji Shittu (England) 4-1 Men’s 80kg Final Gold Lovlina Borgohain Emma Sue Greentree (Australia) 1-4 Women's 75kg Final Silver Narender Berwal Damar Thomas (England) 0-5 Men’s 90+kg Final Silver

Lovlina Borgohain loses in women's 70kg final Having already assured of a medal without getting into the ring, the two-time Olympic medallist Lovlina defeated Tuvalu's Tarona Taafaki in the semifinals to book a place in the final. However, she lost to Australian's Emma-Sue Greentree by 1-4 (unanimous decision).

Earlier, Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar started the gold rush by winning their women's 57kg and women's 54kg final bouts respectively. Preeti claimed the gold with a dominant 5-0 victory over Canada's Scarlett Delgado before reigning world champion Jaismine clinched the yellow metal with the same scoreline against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh.

Jaismine took the first round by a split verdict after a close contest with both boxers challenging each other. However, Jaismine won the second round by a unanimous verdict, having landed some hard blows on her opponents.

Preeti made a commanding start to her gold-medal bout, winning the opening round unanimously with all five judges adjudicating 10-8 in the Indian's favour. The World No. 3 in the bantamweight division started the second round on a positive note and continued in the same vein to emerge winner for India's first gold medal of the day.

Sachin Siwach won India's sixth boxing gold in the Commonwealth Games, beating Tryagain Morning Ndevelo of Namibia in a dramatic men's 60kg final. Sachin made a remarkable comeback win after she was behind his opponent in the first two rounds. In the third and final round, Sachin forced a standing count against Ndevelo, resulting in a 3-2 split verdict win his favour.