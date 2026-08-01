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CWG 2026: Sachin Siwach leads India's golden run in boxing, produce country's best-ever show at Commonwealth Games

Indian boxing scripted history at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, registering a record seven gold medals — the highest-ever gold haul for the country in the competition. The Indian pugilists also won three silver medals, thus finishing the campaign with 10 medals in all 10 final bouts.

Koushik Paul
Updated2 Aug 2026, 12:22 AM IST
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Gold medallist India's Sachin Siwach poses for photographs during the presentation ceremony after the men's 60kg final boxing event at CWG 2026.
Gold medallist India's Sachin Siwach poses for photographs during the presentation ceremony after the men's 60kg final boxing event at CWG 2026. (PTI)
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India produced their best-ever show in boxing at the Commonwealth Games (CWG), winning a historic seven gold medals and three silver in Glasgow on Saturday. In the process, all the Indian boxers at CWG 2026 will return home with at least a medal albeit of the colour.

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The 22-year-old Preeti Pawar started India's gold rush, followed by Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Phangal and Priya Ghanghas as won their respective final bouts. However, medal favourites Lovlina Borgohain, Jadumani Singh and Narender Berwal had to settle for silver, after losing their final bouts.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE: Sakshi Chaudhary punches India's 3rd boxing gold

Coming after a gold medal at the World Boxing Cup 2025 in Astana, Sakshi scored a unanimous 5-0 win over Ruby White of England to win the top prize in the women's 51kg final. However, it was tough for Priya Ghanghas in the women's 69kg summit clash against Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh of Canada.

After the first round, Judges 2 and 3 had favoured Priya while the other three had backed Al-Ahmadieh. But in the second round, Priya came up with a much improved show to win the faith of four judged. The world no.4 Indian maintained her composure to win the medal for India.

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In the process, India produced their best-ever performance at the Commonwealth Games. Earlier, India had won three gold medals each in the 2010 (New Delhi), 2018 (Gold Coast) and 2022 (Birmingham) editions.

The fifth gold medal for India came in the form of Arundhati Choudhary, who defeated Chantelle Reid of England in the women's 70kg final. The 23-year-old Indian won her maiden Commonwealth Games gold medal.

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Indian boxing performance at CWG 2026

AthleteOpponentMarginCategoryMedal
Preeti PawarScarlett Savannah Delgado (Canada)5-0Women’s 54kg FinalGold
Jaismine LamboriaMichaela Walsh (Northern Ireland)5-0Women’s 57kg FinalGold
Jadumani SinghJye Dixon (Australia)0-5Men’s 55kg FinalSilver
Sakshi ChaudharyRuby White (England)5-0Women’s 51kg FinalGold
Priya GhanghasMarie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) 4-1Women’s 60kg FinalGold
Arundhati ChoudharyChantelle Reid (England)5-0Women’s 70kg FinalGold
Sachin SiwachTryagain Morning Ndevelo (Namibia)3-2Men's 60kg FinalGold
Ankush KhangalDimeji Shittu (England)4-1Men’s 80kg FinalGold
Lovlina Borgohain Emma Sue Greentree (Australia)1-4Women's 75kg FinalSilver
Narender Berwal Damar Thomas (England)0-5Men’s 90+kg FinalSilver

Lovlina Borgohain loses in women's 70kg final

Having already assured of a medal without getting into the ring, the two-time Olympic medallist Lovlina defeated Tuvalu's Tarona Taafaki in the semifinals to book a place in the final. However, she lost to Australian's Emma-Sue Greentree by 1-4 (unanimous decision).

Also Read | Meey Soman Rana - Ex-Gorkha Rifles Army man scripts history with CWG 2026 gold

Earlier, Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar started the gold rush by winning their women's 57kg and women's 54kg final bouts respectively. Preeti claimed the gold with a dominant 5-0 victory over Canada's Scarlett Delgado before reigning world champion Jaismine clinched the yellow metal with the same scoreline against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh.

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Jaismine took the first round by a split verdict after a close contest with both boxers challenging each other. However, Jaismine won the second round by a unanimous verdict, having landed some hard blows on her opponents.

Preeti made a commanding start to her gold-medal bout, winning the opening round unanimously with all five judges adjudicating 10-8 in the Indian's favour. The World No. 3 in the bantamweight division started the second round on a positive note and continued in the same vein to emerge winner for India's first gold medal of the day.

Also Read | India guaranteed of first medal at CWG 2026 without breaking a sweat; here's how

Sachin Siwach won India's sixth boxing gold in the Commonwealth Games, beating Tryagain Morning Ndevelo of Namibia in a dramatic men's 60kg final. Sachin made a remarkable comeback win after she was behind his opponent in the first two rounds. In the third and final round, Sachin forced a standing count against Ndevelo, resulting in a 3-2 split verdict win his favour.

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Ankush Panghal ensured India's golden run continued by defeating England's Dimeji Shittu 4-1 by split decision to win the men's 80kg title. It could have been gold number eight, but Narender lost to Damar Thomas of England by 0-5 (unanimous decision), to settle for a silver.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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