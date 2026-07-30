CWG 2026: India's Murali Sreeshankar repeats Birmingham feat in Glasgow, jumps 8.09m to settle for historic silver

Murali Sreeshankar had to settle for a silver in the men's long jump event after the Indian fell 0.06m short of gold medal winner Jamaican Tajay Gayle in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 on Thursday. Sreeshankar had won a silver medal in the Birmingham Games in 2022.
Coming into the competition as one of the sure-shot medal contenders for India, Sreeshankar started with an effort of 8.03m in his first attempt. His best effort came in his second attempt when he bettered his first jump by 0.06m - 8.09m. However, he fouled in his third and fourth attempts.
Sreeshankar had a chance to go past Gayle in his final two attempts but recorded 7.94m and 7.97m to finish second. Gayle took gold with a huge leap of 8.15m while bronze went to local favourite Stephen Mackenzie. This was India's 13th medal in the competition.
In the previous edition, Sreeshankar had won silver with a best effort of 8.08m, losing out to Bahamas’ LaQuan Nairn by virtue of having the worse second-best jump. This was India's eighth silver of CWG 2026 and 13th medal overall. India is also assured of 10 boxing medals.
The medal also helped Sreeshankar wrote his name in books as the country's first-ever double CWG medallist in the event. Before Sreeshankar, the country's only medallists in the event were: Suresh Babu (men's bronze, 1978), Anju Bobby George (women's bronze, 2002) and M Prajusha (women's silver, 2010).
The CWG 2026 silver is also an emotional comeback for Sreeshankar from the career-threatening knee injury that had nearly derailed his career. A ruptured patellar tendon in April 2024 forced him to undergo surgery, and miss what was expected to be his maiden Olympic appearance in Paris.
Although doubts were raised, but Sreeshankargave another emphatic statement of his comeback in Glasgow. The medal continues an encouraging resurgence for the Kerala athlete, who has consistently jumped above the 8m mark this year. He recorded a season's best of 8.38m at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.
|Athletes
|Event
|Discipline
|Medal
|Mirabai Chanu
|Women’s 48kg
|Weightlifting
|Gold
|Sharmila Dhankar
|Women’s Shot Put F57
|Para Athletics
|Gold
|Rishikanta Singh
|Men’s 60kg
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Muthupandi Raja
|Men’s 65kg
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Gyaneshwari Yadav
|Women’s 53kg
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Valluri Ajaya Babu
|Men’s 79kg
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Sarvesh Kushare
|Men’s High Jump
|Athletics
|Silver
|Jhandu Kumar
|Men’s Heavyweight
|Para Powerlifting
|Bronze
|Bindyarani Devi
|Women’s 58kg
|Weightlifting
|Bronze
|Shilpa Shyla
|Women’s Shot Put F57
|Para Athletics
|Bronze
|Harjinder Kaur
|Women’s 69kg
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Gulveer Singh
|Men’s 10,000m
|Athletics
|Silver
|Murali Sreeshankar
|Men's Long Jump
|Athletics
|Silver
India's 13 medals at CWG 2026 read -- two gold, eight silver and three bronze. Meanwhile, India's Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh K. Tamilarasan also qualified for 400m hurdles final.