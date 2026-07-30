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CWG 2026: India's Murali Sreeshankar repeats Birmingham feat in Glasgow, jumps 8.09m to settle for historic silver

Murali Sreeshankar won silver in the men's long jump event of Commonwealth Games 2026 with a best effort of 8.09m. Another Indian in the fray, Karnataka’s Lokesh Satyanathan recorded a best effort of 7.97m to finish fifth on CWG doebut.

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Jul 2026, 01:51 AM IST
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India's Murali Sreeshankar won silver in men's long jump event in CWG 2026.
India's Murali Sreeshankar won silver in men's long jump event in CWG 2026. (REUTERS)
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Murali Sreeshankar had to settle for a silver in the men's long jump event after the Indian fell 0.06m short of gold medal winner Jamaican Tajay Gayle in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 on Thursday. Sreeshankar had won a silver medal in the Birmingham Games in 2022.

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Coming into the competition as one of the sure-shot medal contenders for India, Sreeshankar started with an effort of 8.03m in his first attempt. His best effort came in his second attempt when he bettered his first jump by 0.06m - 8.09m. However, he fouled in his third and fourth attempts.

Also Read | CWG 2026: India assured of 6 more medals after Sachin, Arundhuti enter semis

Sreeshankar had a chance to go past Gayle in his final two attempts but recorded 7.94m and 7.97m to finish second. Gayle took gold with a huge leap of 8.15m while bronze went to local favourite Stephen Mackenzie. This was India's 13th medal in the competition.

In the previous edition, Sreeshankar had won silver with a best effort of 8.08m, losing out to Bahamas’ LaQuan Nairn by virtue of having the worse second-best jump. This was India's eighth silver of CWG 2026 and 13th medal overall. India is also assured of 10 boxing medals.

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Murali Sreeshankar leaps into history books

The medal also helped Sreeshankar wrote his name in books as the country's first-ever double CWG medallist in the event. Before Sreeshankar, the country's only medallists in the event were: Suresh Babu (men's bronze, 1978), Anju Bobby George (women's bronze, 2002) and M Prajusha (women's silver, 2010).

Also Read | CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony: India's handover & all you need to know

The CWG 2026 silver is also an emotional comeback for Sreeshankar from the career-threatening knee injury that had nearly derailed his career. A ruptured patellar tendon in April 2024 forced him to undergo surgery, and miss what was expected to be his maiden Olympic appearance in Paris.

Although doubts were raised, but Sreeshankargave another emphatic statement of his comeback in Glasgow. The medal continues an encouraging resurgence for the Kerala athlete, who has consistently jumped above the 8m mark this year. He recorded a season's best of 8.38m at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

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India's updated medal tally so far in CWG 2026

AthletesEventDisciplineMedal
Mirabai ChanuWomen’s 48kgWeightliftingGold
Sharmila DhankarWomen’s Shot Put F57Para AthleticsGold
Rishikanta SinghMen’s 60kgWeightliftingSilver
Muthupandi RajaMen’s 65kgWeightliftingSilver
Gyaneshwari YadavWomen’s 53kgWeightliftingSilver
Valluri Ajaya BabuMen’s 79kgWeightliftingSilver
Sarvesh KushareMen’s High JumpAthleticsSilver
Jhandu KumarMen’s HeavyweightPara PowerliftingBronze
Bindyarani DeviWomen’s 58kgWeightliftingBronze
Shilpa ShylaWomen’s Shot Put F57Para AthleticsBronze
Harjinder KaurWomen’s 69kgWeightliftingSilver
Gulveer SinghMen’s 10,000mAthleticsSilver
Murali SreeshankarMen's Long JumpAthleticsSilver
Also Read | CWG 2026: Why Rumesh Pathirage is considered a threat to Neeraj & Nadeem?

India's 13 medals at CWG 2026 read -- two gold, eight silver and three bronze. Meanwhile, India's Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh K. Tamilarasan also qualified for 400m hurdles final.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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