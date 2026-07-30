CWG 2026: India's Murali Sreeshankar repeats Birmingham feat in Glasgow, jumps 8.09m to settle for historic silver

Murali Sreeshankar had to settle for a silver in the men's long jump event after the Indian fell 0.06m short of gold medal winner Jamaican Tajay Gayle in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 on Thursday. Sreeshankar had won a silver medal in the Birmingham Games in 2022.

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Coming into the competition as one of the sure-shot medal contenders for India, Sreeshankar started with an effort of 8.03m in his first attempt. His best effort came in his second attempt when he bettered his first jump by 0.06m - 8.09m. However, he fouled in his third and fourth attempts.

Sreeshankar had a chance to go past Gayle in his final two attempts but recorded 7.94m and 7.97m to finish second. Gayle took gold with a huge leap of 8.15m while bronze went to local favourite Stephen Mackenzie. This was India's 13th medal in the competition.

In the previous edition, Sreeshankar had won silver with a best effort of 8.08m, losing out to Bahamas’ LaQuan Nairn by virtue of having the worse second-best jump. This was India's eighth silver of CWG 2026 and 13th medal overall. India is also assured of 10 boxing medals.

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Murali Sreeshankar leaps into history books The medal also helped Sreeshankar wrote his name in books as the country's first-ever double CWG medallist in the event. Before Sreeshankar, the country's only medallists in the event were: Suresh Babu (men's bronze, 1978), Anju Bobby George (women's bronze, 2002) and M Prajusha (women's silver, 2010).

The CWG 2026 silver is also an emotional comeback for Sreeshankar from the career-threatening knee injury that had nearly derailed his career. A ruptured patellar tendon in April 2024 forced him to undergo surgery, and miss what was expected to be his maiden Olympic appearance in Paris.

Although doubts were raised, but Sreeshankargave another emphatic statement of his comeback in Glasgow. The medal continues an encouraging resurgence for the Kerala athlete, who has consistently jumped above the 8m mark this year. He recorded a season's best of 8.38m at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

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India's updated medal tally so far in CWG 2026

Athletes Event Discipline Medal Mirabai Chanu Women’s 48kg Weightlifting Gold Sharmila Dhankar Women’s Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Gold Rishikanta Singh Men’s 60kg Weightlifting Silver Muthupandi Raja Men’s 65kg Weightlifting Silver Gyaneshwari Yadav Women’s 53kg Weightlifting Silver Valluri Ajaya Babu Men’s 79kg Weightlifting Silver Sarvesh Kushare Men’s High Jump Athletics Silver Jhandu Kumar Men’s Heavyweight Para Powerlifting Bronze Bindyarani Devi Women’s 58kg Weightlifting Bronze Shilpa Shyla Women’s Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Bronze Harjinder Kaur Women’s 69kg Weightlifting Silver Gulveer Singh Men’s 10,000m Athletics Silver Murali Sreeshankar Men's Long Jump Athletics Silver

India's 13 medals at CWG 2026 read -- two gold, eight silver and three bronze. Meanwhile, India's Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh K. Tamilarasan also qualified for 400m hurdles final.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in