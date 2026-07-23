CWG 2026: Major setback for Indian weightlifting after quota reduced due to Dilbagh Singh's exit; here's what happened

India's weightlifting ambitions at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 were hit by a major setback after Dilbagh Singh has been withdrawn due to multiple Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) during the qualification period. As a result, India's weightlifting quota was reduced from 12 to 11.

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The Indian Weightlifting Federation had named a 12-member squad, spearheaded by Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu, for the showpiece and said it was told about the reduced quota only on Wednesday.

"The federation got to know about the reduction of quota from 12 to 11 lifters only yesterday," a well-placed source told PTI. "Since Dilbagh is suffering from a back injury and did not train at all during the preparatory camp in Birmingham, a decision was made to withdraw him," he said.

Before Dilbagh, the likes of N Ajith (71kg), Sairaj Pardeshi (88kg) and Harcharan Singh (110kg) were banned for doping ahead of the CWG 2026. Woman lifter Vanshita Verma (86kg) was also sanctioned for an anti-doping rule violation in the qualification period.

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Speaking on their campaign, Mirabai said they will give their best. "There is a lot of expectation this time that weightlifting will win more medals. We will give it our best, and we are working very hard. Our team is performing well. Whether we win medals or not will only be known on the day of the event, but we will give our full effort. I, too, will do my very best. It is great to see so many participants from different places this time," Mirabai said.

Indian boxers scramble for missing luggage Meanwhile, the Indian boxing contingent had to endure tough time ahead of their CWG 2026 campaign as nearly half the team's luggage was left behind in Belfast. The missing luggage contains training gear, and the ceremonial outfits the boxers are scheduled to wear at Thursday's opening ceremony.

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The 22-member contingent Indian boxing contingent arrived in Glasgow after a preparatory training camp in Belfast, but the bags of Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), world champion Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Parveen Hooda (65kg), Jadumani Singh (55kg) , Kapil Pokhariya (90kg) and men's head coach C. Kuttappa among others could not arrive with them.

Team members said the aircraft operating the short Belfast-Glasgow route was small one. The same things had happened with the boxers when they were flying out to Belfast from Doha earlier this month.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2026: Full list of Indian athletes at CWG in Glasgow

With the boxing competition beginning on Friday, the contingent is hoping the baggage reaches Glasgow before final preparations gather pace. Additionally, women coach Mandakani Chanu has not been provided accommodation in the same hotel as the boxers.

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With agency inputs

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in