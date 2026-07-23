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CWG 2026: Major setback for Indian weightlifting after quota reduced due to Dilbagh Singh's exit; here's what happened

The Indian Weightlifting Federation had announced a squad of 12 for the CWG 2026. But it has been reduced to 11 after Dilbagh Singh's exit.

Koushik Paul
Updated23 Jul 2026, 06:14 PM IST
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Mirabai Chanu will spearhead India's weightlifting at CWG 2026.
Mirabai Chanu will spearhead India's weightlifting at CWG 2026.
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India's weightlifting ambitions at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 were hit by a major setback after Dilbagh Singh has been withdrawn due to multiple Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) during the qualification period. As a result, India's weightlifting quota was reduced from 12 to 11.

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The Indian Weightlifting Federation had named a 12-member squad, spearheaded by Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu, for the showpiece and said it was told about the reduced quota only on Wednesday.

Also Read | India guaranteed of first medal at CWG 2026 without breaking a sweat; here's how

"The federation got to know about the reduction of quota from 12 to 11 lifters only yesterday," a well-placed source told PTI. "Since Dilbagh is suffering from a back injury and did not train at all during the preparatory camp in Birmingham, a decision was made to withdraw him," he said.

Before Dilbagh, the likes of N Ajith (71kg), Sairaj Pardeshi (88kg) and Harcharan Singh (110kg) were banned for doping ahead of the CWG 2026. Woman lifter Vanshita Verma (86kg) was also sanctioned for an anti-doping rule violation in the qualification period.

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Speaking on their campaign, Mirabai said they will give their best. "There is a lot of expectation this time that weightlifting will win more medals. We will give it our best, and we are working very hard. Our team is performing well. Whether we win medals or not will only be known on the day of the event, but we will give our full effort. I, too, will do my very best. It is great to see so many participants from different places this time," Mirabai said.

Also Read | CWG 2026: Olympic legends Lovlina, Mirabai to lead Indian contingent

Indian boxers scramble for missing luggage

Meanwhile, the Indian boxing contingent had to endure tough time ahead of their CWG 2026 campaign as nearly half the team's luggage was left behind in Belfast. The missing luggage contains training gear, and the ceremonial outfits the boxers are scheduled to wear at Thursday's opening ceremony.

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The 22-member contingent Indian boxing contingent arrived in Glasgow after a preparatory training camp in Belfast, but the bags of Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), world champion Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Parveen Hooda (65kg), Jadumani Singh (55kg) , Kapil Pokhariya (90kg) and men's head coach C. Kuttappa among others could not arrive with them.

Team members said the aircraft operating the short Belfast-Glasgow route was small one. The same things had happened with the boxers when they were flying out to Belfast from Doha earlier this month.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2026: Full list of Indian athletes at CWG in Glasgow

With the boxing competition beginning on Friday, the contingent is hoping the baggage reaches Glasgow before final preparations gather pace. Additionally, women coach Mandakani Chanu has not been provided accommodation in the same hotel as the boxers.

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With agency inputs

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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