CWG 2026: Murali Sreeshankar, Tejas Shirse make way into final events; disappointing display by Gurindervir Singh

One of the India's top medal contenders at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026, Murali Sreeshankar advanced into the final event of men's long jump after he cleared the automatic qualification mark of 8.00m with a leap of 8.01m in his opening effort in Group A. The finals will be held on July 29.

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Athletes who crossed the 8.00m mark or finished among the top 12 progressed to the final. Sreeshankar's effort comfortably secured his place as he eyes an upgrade from the silver medal he won in Birmingham in 2022. The 27-year-old, who is on a comeback trail has a season's best of 8.38m.

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Sreeshankar recovered from a career-threatening knee injury - a ruptured patellar tendon - which happened in April 2024. As a result, Sreeshankar had to go under the knife and also missed his maiden Olympic appearance in Paris the same year. His SB came last month in the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

The other Indian in fray, Lokesh Sathyanathan also qualified for the men's long jump final. With only Sreeshankar going past the automatic qualification mark of 8.00m among all participants, Lokesh finished inside the top 12 with a best jump of 7.77m to confirm his place in the final.

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Strong start by Tejas Shirse men's 110 m hurdles Another Indian making way into the final in athletics was Tejas Shirse, who qualified for the men's 110 m hurdles final, getting a third-place finish in his Heat on Monday. Shirse, battling it out for a spot in the final in Heat 1, had to achieve either a top-three finish or a top-eight finish across both Heats to make it to the final.

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Shirse settled for a third-place finish in his Heat, finishing with 13.76 seconds timing, as per ESPN. Despite a poor start, Tejas was able to make it to the final. The top two spots in his heat were occupied by Samuel Bennett of England (13.20s), Jerome Campbell of Jamaica (13.33s).

Gurindervir Singh cuts sorry figure in men's 100m Meanwhile, sprinter Gurindervir Singh displayed a disappointing show in Glasgow. One of the country's brightest medal prospects at CWG 2026, Gurindervir was knocked out in the men's 100m event during the Heats, which was a crushing blow to India's overall medal prospects.

Before CWG, Gurindervir had produced a massive hype by becoming the first Indian man to clock sub-10.10 seconds in the men's 100m, storming to victory at the Federation Cup in Ranchi with a sensational national record time of 10.09 seconds in May.

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The 24-year-old shaved 0.06 seconds off the previous national mark, which had been set just a day earlier in the semifinals by Animesh Kujur. But after all the hype, Gurindervir, who was getting his first taste of the Commonwealth Games, could not live up to the expectations.

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In the heats, Gurindervir registered a timing of 10.39s, which was not enough to give him a semifinal spot. Only the top 17 athletes are getting a shot at the semi-finals. After all eleven heats, Gurindervir finished in 28th place out of 73 runners. A timing of 10.24s would have allowed him to reach the semifinals, but it was not meant to be for the rising Indian athlete.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in