CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra keeps gold medal hopes alive, qualifies for javelin throw final with attempt of 79.61m

Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra kept his hopes of a second Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold medal as he qualified for the final of the 2026 event in Glasgow on Thursday.

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final with a best throw of 79.61m, which he achieved in his second attempt. In his first attempt, the 28-year-old registered a throw of 76.28m.

Having done enough to secure a place among the 12 finalists, Chopra chose not to take his third and final attempt, conserving energy for Friday's medal contest. He finished the qualification round in fifth place.

Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh also qualify While the distances were well below the standards he has consistently produced on the international circuit, the Indian's primary objective was qualification rather than chasing a leading mark in the preliminary round.

Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh too qualified for the final, along with Neeraj Chopra. Rohit finished in ninth place with a best throw of 78.37m, whereas Yash Vir Singh finished in 10th place with a throw of 78.36m.

Neeraj Chopra's rival Arshad Nadeem also qualified for the final after the Pakistan athlete finished in seventh place with his season best throw of 78.63m, thus setting up a much-anticipated showdown with the Indian once again.

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage emerged as the standout performer in qualifying after launching the spear to 82.84m with his opening throw, and that helped him to seal top spot in the qualification round.

Neeraj Chopra entered the Commonwealth Games after a delayed start to his 2026 season because of a lower back injury that had troubled him since late last year. His comeback began at the Doha Diamond League in June, where he finished fourth with a throw of 85.69m before continuing his preparations in Switzerland.

The Commonwealth Games mark another important step in his return as he seeks to add another major title to an already glittering resume.

The final promises to be far more competitive than the qualification round. Pathirage has been in outstanding form this season, while Nadeem, Anderson Peters and former world champion Keshorn Walcott are also capable of producing medal-winning throws.

Neeraj Chopra, however, remains one of the favourites and will hope to deliver a much bigger performance when the medals are decided on Friday.

Neeraj Chopra's record at major championships also makes him a formidable opponent once medals are at stake. Throughout his career, he has often saved his best efforts for finals, producing decisive throws under pressure rather than in qualification rounds.