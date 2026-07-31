CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra says conditions were not ideal for athletes in qualification round: ‘A lot of throwers…’

Star Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra on Thursday said that the conditions were far from ideal for javelin throwers during the qualification round of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 in Glasgow.

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the men's javelin throw final, but his best attempt was only a throw of 79.61m, which is below par going by his standards. Chopra finished the qualification round in fifth place, whereas Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, the other two Indians, also qualified for the final.

Yadav finished in ninth place with a distance of 78.37, whereas Vir secured a 10th-place finish with a best throw of 78.36m.

He said, “I'm happy that I've reached the final. That was the goal in the qualification round. It was really cold and windy, but the throw was okay, around 79 metres. The objective was to qualify for the final and then give my best there.”

"So, I'm happy with the throw," the two-time Olympic medallist told reporters in Glasgow after the qualification round on Thursday.

Neeraj Chopra says conditions not ideal for javelin throwers "The conditions were not ideal for javelin throwers. It wasn't just cold; it was also very windy. The wind wasn't coming from the front either; it kept changing direction, sometimes blowing from the side, which made it really difficult to judge where to throw," he added.

The 28-year-old admitted that many of the athletes struggled because of the wind's unpredictability.

None of the athletes achieved the automatic qualification mark of 84m, with Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga coming close with a throw of 82.84m. The top 12 athletes at the end of the qualification stage advanced to the final, which will be held on Friday.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem finished in seventh place with his season-best throw of 78.63m.

"Sometimes we'd think, 'Okay, I'll throw there,' but then the wind would suddenly come from the other side. A lot of throwers struggled today. No one achieved the automatic qualification mark. The conditions were tough, but we're happy that all three Indian athletes have qualified for the final," Chopra said.

Chopra had words of praise for Sri Lanka’s Tharanga, who topped the qualification round. “He’s a good boy. He’s a friend of mine. This year, he really threw well. It’s good he’s doing something great for Sri Lanka,” he said.