CWG 2026: Olympic legends Lovlina Borgohain, Mirabai Chanu to lead Indian contingent at Opening Ceremony in Glasgow

Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will be the India's flag and baton bearer for the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 in Glasgow on July 23, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced on Saturday.

The announcements were made by IOA president PT Usha, “It is a matter of pride Mirabai and Lovlina will be doing the honours at the OVO Hydro. I wish both the girls and the entire contingent good luck,” Usha said in a release.

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Indeed, for Mirabai and Lovlina, both medallists from the Tokyo Olympics, this will be a moment of pride. Mirabai, who is aiming for glory at the CWG, again, in Glasgow, won a silver medal in Tokyo.

She is coming back strongly and will show energy and enthusiasm when the 126-member Indian team is seen in action during the Commonwealth Games. Lovlina, who won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, is a strong contender for a medal this time in Glasgow.

Ministry clears contingent of 191 for CWG 2026 Earlier on July 10, the Sports Ministry on Friday approved a 191-strong Indian contingent, including 126 athletes and 51 team officials, for the CWG 2026, making it clear that it would not bear expenses of those officials who are elected members of the IOA's Executive Committee.

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The notification also stated that a detailed report on the contingent's performance, including action photographs, would also need to be submitted to the Ministry within 30 days of its return to India. The 126-strong athlete contingent includes 78 male and 48 female athletes.

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"IOA will ensure that any person, if he/she is holding elected position in EC of IOA, any NSF or any sports body, whose name has been included in the list of team officials, will be treated at no cost to the Government," the Ministry asserted. The ministry has specified that the definition of Team Officials would include coaches, support staff, medical staff, and contingent officials.

Chef de Mission Rohit Rajpal is the lone member of the contingent staff who is a member of the IOA EC and the cost of his stay in Glasgow will not be covered by the government. "The IOA will manage his expenses during the trip as he is an elected member of its EC," a ministry source confirmed to PTI.

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The Ministry also reiterated that the NSF must carry out background checks of their respective contingents “in view of the disappearance of some officials/sportspersons in the foreign countries in the past...”

No hockey, shooting in CWG 2026 The CWG 2026 have been significantly scaled down for the Glasgow edition due to cost considerations and India's medal tally will take a hit due to the omission of its traditionally high-yielding disciplines like shooting, hockey, badminton, wrestling and cricket.

Also Read | How much does it cost to host the CWG?

The Glasgow Games will feature only 10 able-bodied and six para events. India would be participating in nine disciplines for able-bodied and five para events. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier also stated that only those athletes who have realistic chances of winning medals would be picked for multi-sport events.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in