CWG 2026: Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran win men's triple jump silver, bronze as Indian athletes shine

Indian athletes Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran secured a silver and bronze medal, respectively, in the men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026, completing a double podium finish for the country on Saturday.

Chithravel produced a best effort of 16.58m on his fourth attempt to claim the silver medal, while Selva Prabhu registered a best jump of 16.52m to finish third and take bronze. Chithravel initially stood fifth after the opening three rounds, with a 16.05m effort on his first attempt.

He then improved to 16.31m in the third round before producing his 16.58m leap in the fourth attempt to briefly move into the lead. Selva Prabhu, meanwhile, moved into the bronze medal position with a 16.17m effort in his second attempt.

He improved further to 16.43m in the third round before eventually finishing with a best effort of 16.52m. The twin podium finish adds to India's strong showing in athletics at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.

This is the second time India completed a double podium finish at CWG 2026. On Friday, India's Neeraj Chopra and Yash Vir Singh won silver and bronze respectively in the men's javelin final.

Indian boxers dominate in Glasgow Earlier, Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria secured the women's 57kg gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating reigning champion Michaela Walsh 5-0 by unanimous decision in the final on Saturday.

Jaismine's triumph gave India its second boxing gold of the day, following Preeti Pawar's victory in the women's 54kg category. Her win also marked India's second successive gold medal in boxing at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.

However, India Jadumani Singh had to settle for silver as the Manipuri lost to Australian Jye Dixon in the men's 55kg final.

India's Unnati Sharma through to judo semis Meanwhile, Indian judoka Unnati Sharma advanced to the women's 63kg semifinals but compatriot Harsh Tokas lost in the last-eight stage of the men's 81kg event. Karanjit Singh Maan also progressed to the men's 90kg quarterfinals.

Unnati opened her campaign with a dominant Round of 16 victory over Eswatini's Lamulela Magagula, sealing the contest by ippon in just one minute and 39 seconds after scoring two successive waza-ari.

She then edged past New Zealand's Qona Christie in the quarterfinal, prevailing by waza-ari after also registering a yuko to book her place in the last four.

In the men's 90kg category, Maan defeated New Zealand's Elliott Connolly by ippon in three minutes and 29 seconds to enter the quarterfinals. He will face Canada's Guillaume Gaulin in the last 8.

Tokas' campaign, however, ended in the men's 81kg quarterfinals, where he suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat to Cyprus' Odysseas Georgakis, who clinched the bout with a yuko. Tomas will face Peniamina Percival from Samoa in repechage.