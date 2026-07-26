CWG 2026: Rishikanta Singh settles for silver in men's 60kg weightlifting event after two missed clean and jerk attempts

India's Rishikanta Singh had to settle for silver after he missed two clean and jerk attempts as he signed off with the second-place finish in the men's 60kg weightlifting competition at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2926 in Glasgow on Sunday. The Manipuri lifter finished with a total of 264kg (121kg 143kg), matching the Commonwealth Games record in the snatch with a superb opening display before faltering in the clean and jerk.

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Rishikanta cleared 121kg in the snatch to equal the Games record and entered the clean and jerk in pole position. However, he could only manage 143kg after failing his last two attempts in clean and jerk, allowing Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan to snatch the gold.

Kasdan also lifted 121kg in the snatch before producing a Games record of 152kg in the clean and jerk for a winning total of 273kg, rewriting both the clean and jerk and overall Commonwealth Games records.

Kenya's Joshua Amunga Mboya claimed the bronze with a total lift of 260kg (115kg 145kg), edging out Sri Lanka's SDSS Wiriduwagle, who managed 244kg (109kg 135kg). The silver was India's first medal in an able-bodied event at the ongoing Games.

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Entering the competition as one of the favourites after winning gold at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad, Rishikanta began his campaign with a successful lift of 116kg before smoothly clearing 119kg to move to the top of the standings.

With the previous Commonwealth Games snatch record standing at 120kg, the Indian opted for 121kg on his final attempt. Showing remarkable composure, Rishikanta executed the lift cleanly to register a new Games record and improve his personal best.

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However, his lead was short-lived as Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan, the Commonwealth record holder in the total, also successfully lifted 121kg moments later to equal the new Games mark. The two medal contenders finished the snatch phase tied at the top with 121kg each, setting up an intense battle in the clean and jerk.

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CWG 2026 medal tally

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 12 5 6 23 2 England 3 7 5 15 3 Nigeria 3 3 0 6 4 Scotland 2 2 0 4 5 South Africa 2 1 3 6 6 Canada 1 1 2 4 7 Malaysia 1 0 1 2 8 New Zealand 0 2 2 4 9 Wales 0 1 2 3 10 INDIA 0 1 1 2

India are placed 10th in the CWG 2026 medal tally, with one silver and one bronze. India opened their tally in Glasgow with para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar winning bronze late on the second day. India have one more medal assured after boxer Lovlina Borgohain got a bye to be placed directly in the semifinals in the women's 75kg category.

India can add two more medals to the tally on Sunday and weightlifters Mirabai Chanu (Women’s 48kg) and Raja Muthupandi (Men’s 65kg) will be in action later on the day.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in