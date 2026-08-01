CWG 2026: Soman Rana India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games gold in para shot put, Shubham Juyal settles for silver

India's para shot putter Sonam Rana etched his name in history books on Saturday as the 43-year-old became the country's first-ever gold medal winner in the men's F57 event at the Commonwealth Games (CWG). His compatriot Shubham Juyal had to settle for silver as the duo recorded India's first-ever double podium finish in men’s shot put F57 event at CWG.
An Asian Para Games silver medallist in 2022, Rana hurled the globe for a season's best 13.40m to stand on top of the podium. Compatriot Juyal threw the globe for a season's best 13.28m to pocket the second prize. Cameron's Cedric Azamdzi (12.57m) took home the bronze.
This capped India's best-ever para-sports show at the Commonwealth Games. in history. In the process, India finished with seven medals, including three gold, two silver and two bronze. India dominated in para-athletics, winning six medals (3 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze) — ending the country's 20-year wait for a Para Athletics medal at the CWG.
Para powerlifting yielded one bronze medal, courtesy Jhandu Kumar. In fact, India had three double podium finishes - women’s shot put F57, men’s shot Put F57, and men’s 100m T47.
For Soman, the triumph was the culmination of a remarkable journey of resilience and perseverance. An Indian Army havildar, he was once among the country's finest amateur boxers, finishing fifth at the National Championships in 2005.
However, his sporting career took an unexpected turn in December 2006 when he lost a leg in a landmine blast while serving with the Gorkha Rifles along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.
During rehabilitation at Pune's Artificial Limb Centre, Soman found a new purpose in para athletics before joining the Army Paralympic Node in 2017. Since then, he has represented India at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympics and steadily built an impressive resume.
He won silver at the 2022 Asian Para Games and bronze at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. The Commonwealth Games gold adds another major achievement to the 43-year-old's decorated career.
Shubham's journey to the podium has been equally inspirational. The Roorkee native had aspired to become an Army officer like his father and had cleared the written examination for the Army Cadet College entry scheme in 2022. However, a devastating motorcycle accident that year resulted in the amputation of his leg, forcing him to abandon that dream.
While recovering at the Artificial Limb Centre in Pune, Shubham chose para sports over vocational rehabilitation and joined the Army Paralympic Node under coach Rakesh Singh Rawat. Training alongside some of India's leading para athletes helped him develop into one of the country's brightest prospects in the F57 category.
Before Glasgow, Shubham had finished seventh at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships and won medals at the Indian Open Para Athletics Grand Prix, National Para Athletics Championships and Khelo India Para Games.