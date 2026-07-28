CWG 2026: Srihari Nataraj keeps India's hopes for a second Commonwealth Games swimming medal alive in Glasgow

Srihari Nataraj kept India's hopes alive for a second Commonwealth Games (CWG) medal after the two-time Olympian swimmer qualified for the 100m backstroke semifinals on Tuesday. The 25-years-old clocked 55.58 seconds to finish fifth in his Heat and 13th overall.

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According to the CWG rules in swimming, the top 16 fastest swimmers from the preliminary stage will head towards the semifinals. Nataraj will be in action in the 100m backstroke semifinals later on the day, with an aim to make into the eight-man final.

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Prasanta Karmakar remains the only Indian swimmer to have ever won a medal at the Commonwealth Games - a bronze in the 50m freestyle S9 para event at New Delhi 2010. Nataraj, whose timing at the 50m mark was 26.26sec, has a personal best of 53.77 seconds, which is also the national record that he created in 2021.

Nataraj, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics (2021) and Paris Olympics (2024), was a part of the Indian men's 4x200m freestyle relay team which could not translate an encouraging qualification into a podium finish, ending sixth in the final on Monday.

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Sajan Prakash disappoints again in Glasgow However, veteran Sajan Prakash failed to go past the Heats of 50m butterfly event on Tuesday. As a result, Sajan failed to qualify after finishing eighth in his Heat and 28th overall. The 32-year-old, who was part of the ninth and final group, clocked 24.94 seconds to bow out of contention. The effort was well below his personal best of 23.83 seconds, also a national record.

Sajan, a two-time Olympian, had earlier finished eighth and last in the 200m butterfly event finals on Monday, clocking 1:58.05sec. That performance was also underwhelming as his personal best and national record stands at 1:56.38sec.

India's medal tally at CWG 2026 so far

Athletes Event Discipline Medal Mirabai Chanu Women’s 48kg Weightlifting Gold Sharmila Dhankar Women’s Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Gold Rishikanta Singh Men’s 60kg Weightlifting Silver Muthupandi Raja Men’s 65kg Weightlifting Silver Gyaneshwari Yadav Women’s 53kg Weightlifting Silver Valluri Ajaya Babu Men’s 79kg Weightlifting Silver Sarvesh Kushare Men’s High Jump Athletics Silver Jhandu Kumar Men’s Heavyweight Para Powerlifting Bronze Bindyarani Devi Women’s 58kg Weightlifting Bronze Shilpa Shyla Women’s Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Bronze

So far, India has won 10 medals including two gold, five silver and three bronze and are placed eighth in the table. India two gold medals came from Mirabai Chanu (women's 53 kg) in weightlifting and para shot-putter Sharmila Dhankar - first CWG gold in para athletics.

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Besides Mirabai, weightlifting yeilded four more medals - Rishikanta Singh (men’s 60kg), Muthupandi Raja (men’s 65kg), Gyaneshwari Yadav (women’s 53kg) and Valluri Ajaya Babu (men’s 79kg).

Also Read | Mirabai Chanu lifts historic third CWG gold after setting Games record

The bronze medals came from Jhandu Kumar (Para Powerlifting - men’s heavyweight), weightlifter Bindyarani Devi (women’s 58kg) and Shilpa Shyla (Para Athletics - women’s Shot Put F57).

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in