CWG 2026: Swimmer Srihari Nataraj finishes 12th in men's 100m backstroke semifinals, misses out on final

India's hopes of a place in the men's 100m backstroke final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 came to an end on Tuesday as Srihari Nataraj finished 12th overall in the semifinals at Glasgow's Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

Srihari Nataraj clocked 55.52 seconds in the semifinal, placing 12th among the 16 swimmers who advanced from the morning heats. Only the top eight qualified for the final, with Australia's Isaac Cooper claiming the final qualifying spot in 54.58 seconds, leaving the Indian over a second outside the cut.

Advertisement

The result marked a disappointing finish to the Bengaluru swimmer's campaign in his signature event, especially after he had progressed through the heats to keep India's hopes alive.

Also Read | Srihari Nataraj keeps India's hopes for a second CWG swimming medal alive

Srihari Nataraj falls short However, against a field stacked with Olympic and world-level competitors, Nataraj was unable to produce the sub-55-second swim that would have been required to challenge for a place in the final.

The semifinal exit followed another near miss earlier in the Commonwealth Games in the men's 50m backstroke.

Competing in the shorter sprint discipline, Nataraj improved from 25.52 seconds in the heats to 25.29 seconds in the semifinals but narrowly missed qualification for the final. He finished fifth in his semifinal and was left just 0.10 seconds short of a medal-race berth, highlighting how fine the margins were throughout his campaign in Glasgow.

Advertisement

Even though he fell short of entering the backstroke final, Nataraj has once again underlined his status as a premier backstroke specialist for India. In the last few years, the 25-year-old has consistently represented India in multiple global events, including the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

India's swimming contingent endured mixed fortunes overall in Glasgow. While several swimmers managed to progress beyond the heats, converting those opportunities into finals remained a challenge against the traditional powerhouses of Australia, England, Scotland and South Africa.

Also Read | Arshad Nadeem puts behind rain-hit preparation ahead of CWG title defense

Earlier in the Games, Sajan Prakash also failed to advance from the heats of the men's 50m butterfly, underlining the stiff level of competition in the pool.

For Nataraj, the next target is the Asian Games 2026, to be held in Nagoya, Japan. The Asian Games 2026 will run from 19 September to 4 October.

Advertisement

"We fly back on the 31st. I have another tournament coming up in about 10 weeks: the Asian Games, which is a big thing for India. So I need to get back to training; I can't take too many days off. I might start tomorrow. I'm just going to let my friends handle the plans," Nataraj had told Olympics.com on 25 July.

When asked about his plans after the Asian Games, Nataraj said he hasn't given much thought. "Depending on how the Asian Games go, I can plan a little bit better. But maybe I'll just continue swimming towards the LA 2028 Olympics. I haven't made a decision on that yet. I've been to three Commonwealth Games, it'll be my third Asian Games, and I've been to two Olympics. Haven't given it much thought, but the whole focus now is just towards the Asian Games to get that done. Even in the last Asian Games, I was fifth and missed a medal by 0.1," he said.

Advertisement