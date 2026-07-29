CWG 2026: Why Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage is considered to be a threat to Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem in Glasgow?

As the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 is nearing its end, all eyes will be at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Thursday as the world gear up for another India vs Pakistan rivalry as the spotlight falls on Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem - CWG gold medallists in previous two editions.

Both Neeraj and Nadeem have headline javelin events in the past few years as the dup share two Olympic gold medals, one Olympic silver, one World Championships gold, two World Championships silver, two Asian Games gold medals and one Asian games bronze, besides the CWG honours.

Neeraj's CWG gold came in 2018 in Gold Coast but missed the 2022 Birmingham Games due to injury. In the absence of Neeraj, Nadeem threw 90.18m in Birmingham to clinch the men's javelin gold medal in 2022. With both back in the fray this time, the stage is set for one of the most anticipated rivalries in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Neeraj, Nadeem's toughest challenge However, things will be a bit tough for both Nadeem and Neeraj, thanks to a rising star from Sri Lanka - Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage. Having started his sports career as a fast bowler, Pathirage switched to javelin in 2017 and there has been no looking back for him since them.

While both Neeraj and Nadeem are short in preparation in the lead up to CWG 2026, Pathirage has already sent warning signs to the Indo-Pak duo, with his massive 92.69m throw at Golden Gala Diamond League meet in Rome last month. It is also the leading throw in the world in 2026 season.

One of the best aspects about Pathirage is his consistency in 2026 - 89.37m in Diyagama, 89.28m at the Kip Keino Classic, and a title-winning throw at the Doha Diamond League with an 88.68m effort (leaving behind Neeraj by three spots in the same competition).

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem H2H: A look at IND vs PAK javelin rivalry

Earlier, Pathirage became the first Sri Lankan male javelin thrower to qualify for the World Championships finals, where he finished seventh in 2025. The same year, Pathirage also won gold at the South Asian Championships.

Men's javelin event at CWG 2026 schedule

Date Stage Time (in IST) July 30 Men's javelin throw qualification 2:55 PM August 1 Men's javelin throw final 12:45 AM

How Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem fared in 2026? Neeraj didn't had the best of his times in 2025 as a persistent lower back injury impacted his performances. He completed a rehab program in Switzerland and returned to action in 2026 during the Doha Diamond League in June with a best effort of 85.69m.

Also Read | CWG 2026: 5 records Neeraj Chopra can break in Glasgow