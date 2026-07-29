CWG 2026: Why Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage is considered to be a threat to Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem in Glasgow?

As the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 is nearing its end, all eyes will be at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Thursday as the world gear up for another India vs Pakistan rivalry as the spotlight falls on Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem - CWG gold medallists in previous two editions.

Advertisement

Both Neeraj and Nadeem have headline javelin events in the past few years as the dup share two Olympic gold medals, one Olympic silver, one World Championships gold, two World Championships silver, two Asian Games gold medals and one Asian games bronze, besides the CWG honours.

Neeraj's CWG gold came in 2018 in Gold Coast but missed the 2022 Birmingham Games due to injury. In the absence of Neeraj, Nadeem threw 90.18m in Birmingham to clinch the men's javelin gold medal in 2022. With both back in the fray this time, the stage is set for one of the most anticipated rivalries in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Neeraj, Nadeem's toughest challenge However, things will be a bit tough for both Nadeem and Neeraj, thanks to a rising star from Sri Lanka - Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage. Having started his sports career as a fast bowler, Pathirage switched to javelin in 2017 and there has been no looking back for him since them.

Advertisement

While both Neeraj and Nadeem are short in preparation in the lead up to CWG 2026, Pathirage has already sent warning signs to the Indo-Pak duo, with his massive 92.69m throw at Golden Gala Diamond League meet in Rome last month. It is also the leading throw in the world in 2026 season.

Advertisement

One of the best aspects about Pathirage is his consistency in 2026 - 89.37m in Diyagama, 89.28m at the Kip Keino Classic, and a title-winning throw at the Doha Diamond League with an 88.68m effort (leaving behind Neeraj by three spots in the same competition).

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem H2H: A look at IND vs PAK javelin rivalry

Earlier, Pathirage became the first Sri Lankan male javelin thrower to qualify for the World Championships finals, where he finished seventh in 2025. The same year, Pathirage also won gold at the South Asian Championships.

Men's javelin event at CWG 2026 schedule

Date Stage Time (in IST) July 30 Men's javelin throw qualification 2:55 PM August 1 Men's javelin throw final 12:45 AM

How Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem fared in 2026? Neeraj didn't had the best of his times in 2025 as a persistent lower back injury impacted his performances. He completed a rehab program in Switzerland and returned to action in 2026 during the Doha Diamond League in June with a best effort of 85.69m.

Advertisement

Also Read | CWG 2026: 5 records Neeraj Chopra can break in Glasgow

On the other hand, Nadeem underwent a calf muscle surgery in 2025 that hampered his show at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. He didn't compete in the Doha Diamond League in 2026 only to return at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern meeting in Switzerland. The Pakistani Olympic champion finished ninth with a best effort of 78.47m.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in