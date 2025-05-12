Cycling-Rider at Giro survives encounter with run-away goat

May 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand rider Dion Smith survived a run-in with a stray goat before finishing the third stage of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday.

Smith, who rides for the Intermarche–Wanty team, was on the 160km stage that started and finished in the Albanian town of Vlore when he was broad-sided by the charging mountain goat.

Video footage showed the animal breaking out of a herd that had been kept under control as the peloton passed, before contacting the back wheel of Smith's bike.

Somehow Smith managed to avoid crashing by going on the grass verge while the goat appeared unharmed by its antics.

"I didn't have too much time to think," Smith said. "I could see it 10 seconds before, the policeman was trying to keep them all in, and then one or two started coming across.

"I mean, what can I say? I didn't know which way I was going to go, and everyone else went left. I chose right, but in the end it was fine. Luckily, I stayed up."

Animal incursions are not uncommon in professional road cycling. Two years ago at the Giro a dog took down Belgium's Remco Evenepoel while at the 2022 Tour de France a loose dog caused a crash involving another Belgium rider Yves Lampaert.

Despite his close call with local wildlife, Smith said that Albania's three stages had been a success.

"I probably expected more of a wild dog, but I guess there's a lot more goats down here," he said.