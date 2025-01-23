D Gukesh dethrones Arjun Erigiasi to become India’s new No.1 in latest world chess rankings

D Gukesh continued his rapid rise as the 18-year-old became the new India's no.1 chess player in the latest FIDE rankings, released on Thursday. Gukesh dethroned compatriot Arjun Erigiasi to occupy the fourth spot in the list. Gukesh achieved the feat after beating Vincent Keymer of Germany in the ongoing Tata Steel Tournament in Wijk Aan Zee, Netherlands.

Norway's Magnus Carlsen continues to be the undisputed world No.1 with 2832.5 points, followed by United States' Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura (2802) and country-mate Fabiano Caruana (2798).

With his new ranking, Gukesh's rating points amassed to 2784 while Erigaisi, who was the highest-ranked Indian for a long time, has slipped to fifth with 2779.5 rating points.

Gukesh has been in sublime form ever since he beat China's Ding Liren to clinch the world title in Singapore in December last year. He became the youngest to become a world champion at 18 and also the second Indian after legendary Viswanathan Anand to win a world title.

Following his world title, Gukesh took a month-long break to attend functions and festivities back home and skipped the World Rapid and Blitz Championship in New York.

On his return to the board, Gukesh has not lost a single game in Wijk Aan Zee. He has two victories and three draws so far in the tournament with eight rounds still to go.

D Gukesh conferred with Khel Ratna Earlier, this month, Gukesh was one of the four recipients of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna - the highest sporting honour in the country. Shooter Manu Bhaker, men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and para-athlete Praveen Kumar were the other three recipients.

