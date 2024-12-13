D Gukesh’s emotional tribute to Viswanathan Anand: ‘11 years ago, the title was taken away from India…’ | Watch

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Indian Grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh has made history by becoming the youngest world chess champion at just 18 years old. He achieved this monumental feat by defeating reigning champion Ding Liren in a gripping final match of the World Chess Championship held in Singapore.

Gukesh was visibly emotional after defeating Ding Liren to become the youngest world chess champion at just 18 years old. The young prodigy broke down in tears as he realised the significance of his historic achievement, reflecting a decade-long dream that had finally come true.

Advertisement

In a video shared by Chess.com, Gukesh struggled to contain his emotions, rearranging the pieces on the board while a supportive voice encouraged him, saying, “Don’t cry, it’s ok.”

As cheers erupted from outside the room, Gukesh raised his hands in celebration, embodying the joy of his victory.

Gukesh Pays Tribute to Viswanathan Anand Gukesh's triumph also served as a tribute to Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand, who was the last Indian to hold the world title before Gukesh.

Viswanathan Anand, a five-time world champion, lost his title to Magnus Carlsen in 2013. Reflecting on this legacy, Gukesh recalled watching that pivotal match and how it inspired him: “11 years ago, the title was taken away from India. When I was watching the match in 2013, I was inside the stands and I thought that it would be so cool to be inside the box.”

Advertisement

Now, Gukesh has become only the second Indian to win the world championship title, following Anand’s footsteps and reigniting national pride in Indian chess.

Gukesh vs Ding: A Nail-Biting Finale The championship concluded with a tense Game 14, where Gukesh and Ding battled through a series of intense moves. As the game progressed, it appeared to be heading towards a draw, which would have led to tie-breaks. However, Ding made a critical error in the 55th move, allowing Gukesh to capitalise and secure his victory with a final score of 7.5 to Ding's 6.5.

Also Read | Gukesh beats Liren, becomes youngest world chess champion

D Gukesh's Decade of Dreaming After his victory, D Gukesh expressed his joy and disbelief at achieving his lifelong dream. “I’ve been dreaming about this moment for 10 years!” he exclaimed.

Advertisement

He admitted that he did not expect to win but seized the opportunity presented by Ding's error: “I got a bit emotional because I was not expecting to win. But then I got a chance to press on.”

Also Read | How D. Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion

D Gukesh Breaking Records

11 years ago, the title was taken away from India. When I was watching the match in 2013, I was inside the stands and I thought that it would be so cool to be inside the box.

With this victory, Gukesh not only becomes the youngest world champion but also surpasses Garry Kasparov's long-standing record of winning the title at 22 years old. His triumph marks him as only the second Indian to hold this prestigious title, following Anand’s legacy as a five-time world champion.

Also Read | World Chess Championship: 8th game between India and China ends in draw

D Gukesh: A Young Prodigy’s Rise Gukesh’s path to this historic victory began earlier this year when he won the Candidates Tournament, making him the youngest challenger for the world title. Despite being seen as a favourite due to his exceptional talent and preparation, he faced fierce competition from Ding, who put up an impressive fight throughout the series.

Advertisement

I’ve been dreaming about this moment for 10 years!