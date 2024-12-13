D Gukesh’s emotional tribute to Viswanathan Anand: ‘11 years ago, the title was taken away from India…’ | Watch

Indian Grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh, at 18, became the youngest world chess champion by defeating Ding Liren in Singapore. Overcome with emotion, Gukesh celebrated his historic victory, marking a decade-long dream and paying tribute to chess legend Viswanathan Anand, the last Indian champion.

Updated13 Dec 2024, 07:18 AM IST
India’s grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju (R) reacts after winning against China’s chess grandmaster Ding Liren in game 14 of the 2024 FIDE World Championship in Singapore on December 12, 2024. The 18-year-old became ’the YOUNGEST WORLD CHAMPION in history’, said the International Chess Federation in a post on social media platform X, after Ding resigned in a thrilling endgame that had been expected to end in a draw(AFP)

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Indian Grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh has made history by becoming the youngest world chess champion at just 18 years old. He achieved this monumental feat by defeating reigning champion Ding Liren in a gripping final match of the World Chess Championship held in Singapore.

Gukesh was visibly emotional after defeating Ding Liren to become the youngest world chess champion at just 18 years old. The young prodigy broke down in tears as he realised the significance of his historic achievement, reflecting a decade-long dream that had finally come true.

In a video shared by Chess.com, Gukesh struggled to contain his emotions, rearranging the pieces on the board while a supportive voice encouraged him, saying, “Don’t cry, it’s ok.”

As cheers erupted from outside the room, Gukesh raised his hands in celebration, embodying the joy of his victory.

Gukesh Pays Tribute to Viswanathan Anand

Gukesh's triumph also served as a tribute to Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand, who was the last Indian to hold the world title before Gukesh.

Viswanathan Anand, a five-time world champion, lost his title to Magnus Carlsen in 2013. Reflecting on this legacy, Gukesh recalled watching that pivotal match and how it inspired him: “11 years ago, the title was taken away from India. When I was watching the match in 2013, I was inside the stands and I thought that it would be so cool to be inside the box.”

Now, Gukesh has become only the second Indian to win the world championship title, following Anand’s footsteps and reigniting national pride in Indian chess.

Gukesh vs Ding: A Nail-Biting Finale

The championship concluded with a tense Game 14, where Gukesh and Ding battled through a series of intense moves. As the game progressed, it appeared to be heading towards a draw, which would have led to tie-breaks. However, Ding made a critical error in the 55th move, allowing Gukesh to capitalise and secure his victory with a final score of 7.5 to Ding's 6.5.

D Gukesh's Decade of Dreaming

After his victory, D Gukesh expressed his joy and disbelief at achieving his lifelong dream. “I’ve been dreaming about this moment for 10 years!” he exclaimed.

He admitted that he did not expect to win but seized the opportunity presented by Ding's error: “I got a bit emotional because I was not expecting to win. But then I got a chance to press on.”

D Gukesh Breaking Records

With this victory, Gukesh not only becomes the youngest world champion but also surpasses Garry Kasparov's long-standing record of winning the title at 22 years old. His triumph marks him as only the second Indian to hold this prestigious title, following Anand’s legacy as a five-time world champion.

D Gukesh: A Young Prodigy’s Rise

Gukesh’s path to this historic victory began earlier this year when he won the Candidates Tournament, making him the youngest challenger for the world title. Despite being seen as a favourite due to his exceptional talent and preparation, he faced fierce competition from Ding, who put up an impressive fight throughout the series.

Key Takeaways
  • D Gukesh is the youngest chess world champion at 18 years old.
  • His victory is a tribute to Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand, the last Indian to hold the title before him.
  • Gukesh’s win represents a significant moment for Indian chess, reigniting national pride.
First Published:13 Dec 2024, 07:18 AM IST
