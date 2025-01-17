Chess world champion D Gukesh hoped to see the sport being the part of the Olympic programme 'especially if it's in India'. Gukesh, who defeated Chinese Ding Liren in December 2024 to become the youngest-ever world champion at the age of 18. He thus became the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the world championship title.

With the next two Olympics already locked with Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a strong pitch to host the 2036 edition of the Olympic Games. If that happens, it would be dream come true moment for the entire country, according to Gukesh, along with chess being part of the curriculum.

“I would love to see chess being part of the Olympics, especially if it's in India,” Gukesh said during the felicitation ceremony by All India Chess Federation (AICF) on Thursday. "I think chess has been getting a lot of popularity and a lot of support. I'm really happy for it, and the Olympics will take it to the next level. Really looking forward to it," added Gukesh.

D Gukesh receives Khel Ratna Gukesh was one of the four recipients of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award on Friday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan from President Droupadi Murmu. Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, shooter manu Bhaker and para-athlete Praveen Kumar were the other recipients.

What's next for D Gukesh? With the month-long celebration ending, Gukesh will be flying to Wijk Aan Zee in the Netherlands to compete in the Tata Steel Chess 2025. He will be playing his first game on Saturday. It will be Gukesh's first tournament since the World Championship last month in Singapore. In the Netherlands, Gukesh will play compatriots Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa.

Post that, Gukesh will be participating in the Freestyle Chess Grandslam 2025 (February 7-14). The tour will be played in Germany, India, France, the USA and South Africa. In the Chess GrandSlam, Gukesh will be facing his idol Viswanathan Anand alongside Magnus Carlsen.

The Norway Chess (May 26-June 6) will be Gukesh's third tournament in 2025. It will be held in the city of Stavanger and the Indian will be facing the likes of Carlsen and Arjun.