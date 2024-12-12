D Gukesh makes history: From President Murmu, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi to MK Stalin, leaders hail world chess champion

D Gukesh has become the youngest-ever world champion after defeating Ding Liren from China on Thursday at the World Chess Championship 2024, held in Singapore. Gukesh defeated Liren in the 14th and last game at the age of 18.

Several leaders, including President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have congratulated Gukesh on this remarkable achievement.

Also Read | Gukesh beats Liren, becomes youngest world chess champion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his wishes on X.

"Historic and exemplary!

Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination.

Advertisement

His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence.

My best wishes for his future endeavours," PM Modi wrote on X.

Also Read | How D. Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion

Also Read | World Chess Championship: 8th game between India and China ends in draw

President Draupadi Murmu congratulated Gukesh on X and said that his victory signifies India's authority in the game of Chess.

"Heartiest congratulations to Gukesh for becoming the youngest player to win the World Chess Championship. He has done India immensely proud. His victory stamps the authority of India as a chess powerhouse.

Well done Gukesh! On behalf of every Indian, I wish you sustained glory in the future," Murmu posted on the official handle of the President of India.

Advertisement

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi extended his wishes as well.

"Gukesh, you’ve made all of India proud! At just 18, becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion is a phenomenal achievement.

Your passion and hard work remind us that with determination, anything is possible. Congratulations, champ!" Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Chennai reaffirms place as 'global Chess Capital’ Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin congratulated the young chess champion as well.

"Congratulations to

@DGukesh

on becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at 18!

Your remarkable achievement continues India's rich chess legacy and helps Chennai reaffirm its place as the global Chess Capital by producing yet another world-class champion.