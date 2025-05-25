D Gukesh pops up in UPSC Prelims 2025; Do you know what was the question during India's toughest exam?

D Gukesh made his way into India's toughest exam when the youngest chess world champion became a part of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Prelims 2025 question paper. The UPSC Prelims 2025 took place on May 25, 2025 across India. The question appeared on serial no.100 in Set A.

At serial no.100, two questions appeared, both on chess. “I. In the finals of the 45th Chess Olympiad held in 2024, Gukesh Dommaraju became the world's youngest winner after defeating the Russian player Ian Nepomniachtchi,” read out the first of the two.

In the second, the question was, “II. Abhimanyu Mishra, an American chess player, holds the record of becoming world's youngest ever Grandmaster.” Candidates were given four options of asking which of the above two is/are correct. “I only, II only, Both I and II, Neither I nor II” were the options.

What's the correct answer? For the unknown, the correct answer is option II as Abhimanyu Mishra is the holder of the record for being world's youngest-ever Grandmaster in history on June 30, 2021, at the age of 12 years, four months, and 25 days. Sergey Karjakin held the record previously at 12 years and seven months.

Indeed, Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion but not after defeating the Russian Nepomniachtchi. The Indian defeated China's Ding Liren on December 12, 2024 at 18 years and 195 days.

What's next for D Gukesh? Gukesh will next be seen competing at the Norway Chess tournament, alongside fellow Arjun Erigaisi. The Indians will be up against the likes of Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura from Monday.

This is also the first time two Indian men will be competing at the Norway Chess tournament. Among Indian women are two-time women's world rapid champion Koneru Humpy and R Vaishali.