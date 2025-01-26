D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa pause games at Tata Chess Masters; watch in awe as ‘Messi of Chess’ shocks Indian IM

World champion D Gukesh and compatriot R Praggnanandhaa were left in awe as the duo paused their respective games at the ongoing Tata Chess Masters to witness 11-year-old Faustino Oro stun 19-year-old Indian International Master (IM) Divya Deshmukh.

Known as the ‘Messi of Chess’ Faustino hails from Argentina - same as legendary Lionel Messi - and became the youngest IM in 2024 when he was just 10 years, eight months and 16 days. However, his record has been broken since then by Roman Shogdzhiev in January 2025.

Playing under the same roof, Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa were deep into their matches when Faustino played Deshmukh. Reacting to the the chess prodigy success against Deshmukh, both the Indian Grandmasters, paused their games and took a note of Faustino in amazement.

Who is Faustino Oro? All you need to know Faustino grabbed limelight when he defeated world No.1 Magnus Carlsen during a weekly Bullet Brawl tournament in May 2024. A year prior, Faustino got 2300 rating in classical format, thus becoming the youngest to do so at that time.

Who is Indian IM Divya Deshmukh? On the other hand, Deshmukh is one of the top female players in India and is a three-time gold medalist at the Olympiad. She has also won multiple gold medals at the Asian Championship, World Junior C'ship and World Youth Championship.

In 2022, Deshmukh won the women's Indian Chess Championship and also also won an individual bronze at the Chess Olympiad the same year. The youngster was also a part of the Indian team that won the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020 and is currently the second among female chess players in India.

