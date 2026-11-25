D Gukesh's rise to the top of world chess has brought him significant financial rewards alongside sporting recognition.

From winning the World Chess Championship in December 2024 to collecting prize money at international tournaments and attracting commercial partnerships, the Indian grandmaster has established multiple sources of income.

His publicly reported tournament earnings, championship winnings, government rewards and endorsements offer an insight into his financial journey.

Defending champion Gukesh is currently in action against Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov in Game 2 of the 2026 World Chess Championship match in Geneva.

How much did D Gukesh earn from World Chess Championship? Gukesh's biggest individual payday came in December 2024, when he defeated China's Ding Liren to become the youngest-ever world chess champion at the age of 18.

Also Read | D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov: How the two chess grandmasters compare

The 14-game championship in Singapore carried a total prize fund of approximately ₹23.07 crore. Under the prize distribution structure, each player received approximately ₹1.85 crore for every game won, while the remaining amount was divided equally between the two finalists.

Gukesh won three games, earning approximately ₹5.54 crore through his victories. He also received half of the remaining prize pool, taking his total winnings to approximately ₹12.46 crore.

Ding, who won two games, received approximately ₹10.61 crore. The championship victory consequently accounted for a substantial portion of Gukesh's reported tournament earnings.

Tournament winnings beyond the world title The World Championship was not Gukesh's only significant source of prize money. His performances in other international competitions have also contributed to his earnings.

According to Chess.com's annual prize-money analysis, Gukesh earned approximately ₹14.56 crore in tournament prize money in 2024. This included his World Championship earnings and rewards from other competitions.

In 2025, his tracked international tournament winnings stood at approximately ₹1.87 crore, according to Chess.com's annual analysis updated in March 2026. These figures do not include sponsorships, government incentives or other commercial income.

His participation in prestigious competitions, including Norway Chess, has also contributed to his profile and earning opportunities on the international circuit.

Endorsements and brand partnerships Commercial partnerships have become another important part of the Chennai-based sportsperson’s financial portfolio.

Before his World Championship triumph, he had already secured associations with brands including Cadbury, RBL Bank and Property Share. RBL Bank appointed him as its brand ambassador ahead of the 2024 World Championship.

In December 2024, it was reported that Gukesh was expected to command between ₹70 lakh and ₹1 crore annually for an endorsement.

In June 2025, Moneycontrol reported that Collective Artists Network was managing his brand marketing portfolio. The report added that Gukesh had already secured a few key commercial partnerships.

Government rewards and estimated net worth Apart from tournament winnings and commercial deals, Gukesh received a cash reward of ₹5 crore from the Tamil Nadu government following his World Championship victory.

He had also received a Mercedes-Benz E-Class from his school, Velammal Vidyalaya, after winning the 2024 Candidates Tournament.