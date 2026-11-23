D Gukesh is preparing for another significant chapter in his chess career as he gets ready to defend his World Championship crown against Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan in Geneva, Switzerland. The 2026 FIDE World Championship match will be Gukesh's first title defence since his historic triumph over China's Ding Liren in December 2024.

At 20, Gukesh will enter the contest as the reigning world champion, having already established his place in chess history by becoming the youngest undisputed world champion at the age of 18.

His journey to the summit included a series of landmark achievements, highlighted by his victory at the 2024 Candidates Tournament and his subsequent success against Ding.

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The upcoming match will also be a significant contest, with both Gukesh and Sindarov representing a new generation of chess players competing for the sport's biggest individual title.

From teenage grandmaster to world champion Gukesh's rise through the international chess circuit began at an early age. He became a grandmaster at 12, placing himself among the youngest players to achieve the title.

His progress continued with major performances at international tournaments, including the Chess Olympiads. Gukesh won individual gold medals at the 2022 and 2024 editions, establishing himself as one of India's leading players.

The 2024 Candidates Tournament in Toronto proved to be a defining moment. Gukesh finished at the top of the eight-player competition with nine points from 14 games, becoming the youngest-ever winner of the tournament. The victory earned him the right to challenge Ding Liren for the world championship.

Historic triumph against Ding Liren The World Championship match against Ding took place in Singapore in December 2024. The 14-game classical contest remained closely fought, with both players exchanging victories and draws.

With the score level at 6.5-6.5 heading into the final game, Gukesh secured victory in the 14th encounter after Ding made a costly mistake. The Indian converted the advantage to win the game and take the match 7.5-6.5.

The victory made Gukesh the 18th undisputed world champion and the youngest player to win the classical world title, surpassing Garry Kasparov's previous record. He was 18 years and eight months old at the time.

The road to his first title defence Life after becoming world champion presented a different set of challenges for Gukesh. Having reached the pinnacle of classical chess at 18, the Indian faced the task of maintaining his performance against the world's leading players while preparing for his first title defence.

His initial performances after winning the championship included encouraging results. Gukesh finished runner-up at the Tata Steel Chess Masters in January 2025, losing the title to R Praggnanandhaa in a tiebreak. He subsequently secured third place at Norway Chess 2025, finishing behind Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana.

He also enjoyed success at the European Club Cup in 2025, winning the team competition with Romania's SuperChess. Gukesh earned an individual gold medal for his performance on the top board.

However, his results became increasingly inconsistent towards the end of 2025 and through 2026. He suffered an early exit at the 2025 FIDE World Cup in Goa and finished outside the leading positions at the 2025 World Rapid and Blitz Championships.

The difficult run continued in 2026. Gukesh finished joint eighth at the Tata Steel Masters, ninth at the Prague International Chess Festival and last at Norway Chess. These results affected his world ranking and rating, with his rating dropping to 2710 in the November 2026 FIDE rankings.

There was, however, a positive development ahead of the championship. At the 2026 Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Gukesh scored 8.5 points from 11 games and secured an individual silver medal. India also finished second in the team competition.

Meanwhile, his challenger Javokhir Sindarov arrived at the championship after winning the 2025 FIDE World Cup in Goa and the 2026 Candidates Tournament in Cyprus. The Uzbek finished the Candidates unbeaten with 10 points from 14 games, securing the right to challenge the Chennai sportsman.

Gukesh vs Sindarov: What lies ahead? The 2026 World Championship match will feature a maximum of 14 classical games, with the first player to reach 7.5 points declared the winner. If the scores are level at 7-7 after the classical games, the championship will be decided through rapid-play tiebreaks.

The match is scheduled to run from 22 November to 12 December, with the first game on 24 November. The winner will receive the larger share of the $2.5 million prize fund.