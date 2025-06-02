D Gukesh shell-shocked after massive comeback win over world no.1 Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025; video goes viral

D Gukesh was left shell-shocked after pulling off one of the biggest comeback wins of his career, defeating world No.1 Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025 on Sunday. Just when it seemed Carlsen was set to walk away with three points, the world champion took advantage of a massive blunder by the 34-year-old to seal his first classical win against the Norwegian.

Carlsen had Gukesh on the ropes for much of the match, but cracked under the pressure of a ticking clock and committed a blunder that handed India's Gukesh a decisive advantage.

Carlsen slammed his fist on the table after the defeat before exchanging a quick handshake with Gukesh, apologising for his outburst, and storming off. The video, which went viral, showed Gukesh in utter disbelief that he had won the game. He immediately got up from his chair, had his hands on his mouth and walked a few steps to let the moment sink in.

Gukesh then returned to his seat to arrange the chessboard and do the necessary signatures, with the crowd cheering in the background. With this win, D Gukesh jumped to third spot in the Norway Chess 2025 points table with 8.5 points, and now he is just one point behind Carlsen and American Fabiano Caruana.

Gukesh's reaction to Carlsen's outburst The win also served as revenge for Gukesh, who had lost to Carlsen in the first round. Meanwhile, Gukesh took Carlsen's outburst in a sporting manner, stating he too has done the same a few times. "I mean, (the win was) not the way I wanted it to be, but okay, I'll take it," Gukesh told Chess.com. "... I've also banged a lot of tables in my career."