D Gukesh thanks Viswanathan Anand: Chess Candidates 2024 champion says, '…if it wasn't for him'
At the age of 17, D Gukesh is the youngest player to win Chess Candidates 2024 tournament and is one step closer to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming the youngest world champions in chess
India's chess grandmaster created history on Monday after he became the youngest champion of Chess Candidates 2024 and is all set to challenge the world champion Ding Liren of China at the 2024 World Chess Championship. At the age of 17, D Gukesh is the youngest player to achieve such a landmark feat and is one step closer to fulfilling his childhood dream of becoming the youngest world champion in chess. After coming back to India on Thursday, D Gukesh credited former world champion Viswanathan Anand for his victory.