Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  D Gukesh thanks Viswanathan Anand: Chess Candidates 2024 champion says, '…if it wasn't for him'
D Gukesh thanks Viswanathan Anand: Chess Candidates 2024 champion says, '…if it wasn't for him'

Written By Devesh Kumar

At the age of 17, D Gukesh is the youngest player to win Chess Candidates 2024 tournament and is one step closer to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming the youngest world champions in chess

Fans seek autographs from Indian chess grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh on his arrival at the Chennai Airport (PTI)Premium
Fans seek autographs from Indian chess grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh on his arrival at the Chennai Airport (PTI)

India's chess grandmaster created history on Monday after he became the youngest champion of Chess Candidates 2024 and is all set to challenge the world champion Ding Liren of China at the 2024 World Chess Championship. At the age of 17, D Gukesh is the youngest player to achieve such a landmark feat and is one step closer to fulfilling his childhood dream of becoming the youngest world champion in chess. After coming back to India on Thursday, D Gukesh credited former world champion Viswanathan Anand for his victory. 

“Vishy sir has been a huge inspiration for me and I have heavily benefitted from his academy. I am truly grateful to him and wouldn’t have been close to what I am now if it wasn’t for him," D Gukesh said after receiving a warm welcome in India from his fans and schoolmates. 

D Gukesh has been trained at the Westbridge-Anand Chess Academy, which was established in 2020, and quickly gained attention for its brilliant students, who won various chess championships. 

Published: 25 Apr 2024, 04:03 PM IST
