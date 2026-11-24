The 2026 World Chess Championship will bring together two of the youngest grandmasters to compete for the sport's most prestigious individual title. India's reigning world champion D Gukesh will face Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov in a 14-game match in Geneva, Switzerland, beginning on Tuesday.

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Both players will be 20 years old when the first game begins, making it the youngest World Chess Championship match in history. However, their journeys to the title contest have followed different trajectories.

While Gukesh arrives as the defending champion after making history in 2024, Sindarov has earned his place through a remarkable run that includes victories at the 2025 FIDE World Cup and the 2026 Candidates Tournament.

The match will also bring together two contrasting recent records, with Sindarov enjoying a higher rating and stronger momentum, while Gukesh has the experience of having already won the world championship.

Age and background Gukesh was born on 29 May 2006 in Chennai, India, while Sindarov was born on 8 December 2005 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Sindarov is approximately six months older than the Indian grandmaster.

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Both achieved the grandmaster title at the age of 12, establishing themselves among the youngest players to reach the milestone. Gukesh became a grandmaster at 12 years, seven months and 17 days in January 2019, while Sindarov achieved the distinction at 12 years, 10 months and eight days in September 2018.

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Their early achievements established them as leading prospects in international chess, eventually putting them on a collision course for the world championship.

FIDE rating and world rankings Sindarov holds the advantage over Gukesh in the November 2026 FIDE classical ratings. The Uzbek grandmaster has a rating of 2782, placing him fourth in the world rankings, while Gukesh has a rating of 2710 and occupies 26th position.

The 72-point difference reflects their contrasting recent performances. Sindarov has enjoyed a significant rise in the rankings following his performances in major international tournaments, while Gukesh has experienced a decline in rating since becoming world champion in December 2024.

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Sindarov has also reached a career-high rating of 2782, establishing himself among the world's leading players ahead of his first world championship appearance.

Major achievements Gukesh's biggest achievement came in December 2024, when he defeated China's Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship in Singapore. At 18 years, six months and 14 days, he became the youngest undisputed world champion, breaking Garry Kasparov's longstanding record.

Earlier that year, Gukesh had won the Candidates Tournament with nine points from 14 games, becoming the youngest player to win the competition. He also won individual gold medals at the 2022 and 2024 Chess Olympiads.

Sindarov, meanwhile, has built an impressive record through international competitions.

Also Read | World Chess Championship 2026: 5 factors that could determine Gukesh vs Sindarov

He won the Uzbekistan national championship twice before turning 16 and helped his country win the open section of the 2022 Chess Olympiad in Chennai.

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His breakthrough on the international stage came at the 2025 FIDE World Cup in Goa, where he defeated China's Wei Yi in the final rapid tiebreak to become the youngest winner of the tournament.

In April 2026, he won the Candidates Tournament in Cyprus with an unbeaten 10 points from 14 games, becoming the first Uzbek player to qualify for a classical world championship match.

While Gukesh has already won the biggest title in chess, Sindarov is looking to achieve the same feat for the first time.

Playing styles Both grandmasters are known for their calculation abilities and tactical understanding, although their approaches to the game have different characteristics.

Gukesh is recognised for his dynamic approach, deep calculation and willingness to enter complicated positions. His ability to identify tactical opportunities and maintain pressure has been an important part of his success in classical chess.

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He has also demonstrated resilience in difficult positions, particularly during his 2024 world championship campaign against Ding Liren.

Sindarov, on the other hand, is known for his aggressive approach, quick calculation and tactical precision. His ability to identify attacking opportunities and convert advantages has been evident in his recent tournament performances. His preparation and resourcefulness in complicated positions have also contributed to his rise through the world rankings.

Both players have demonstrated the ability to compete in demanding classical encounters, making their preparation and decision-making important factors in the championship.

Head-to-head record Sindarov holds an advantage over Gukesh in their classical encounters before the world championship. The Uzbek and the Indian have locked horns in three classical encounters, with Sindarov winning two and one match ending in a draw. However, both his victories came in 2018 and 2022, when the two grandmasters were considerably younger.

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Their most recent classical meeting, at the 2026 Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk aan Zee, ended in a draw. Sindarov managed to save the game after finding himself in a difficult position.

The 2026 championship will therefore provide Gukesh with an opportunity to overturn that record while defending his crown against a challenger who arrives with strong recent results.

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The match begins on Tuesday and will feature up to 14 classical games, with tiebreaks scheduled if the scores are level at 7-7.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.