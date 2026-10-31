D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov: Indian seeks Neem Karoli Baba’s blessings ahead of youngest World Chess Championship duel

D Gukesh paid a visit to Neem Karoli Baba's ashram on Wednesday, ahead of his much-anticipated FIDE World Chess Championship 2026 match against Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov. Gukesh, who became the youngest world chess champion in 2024, by defeating China’s Ding Liren is preparing for a significant test of his career, as he is set to defend his title.

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Gukesh's visit to Neem Karoli Baba's ashram to seek the latter's blessings comes at a time when the Indian chess champion is aiming to combine his competitive focus along with technical preparation to cope with the pressure of defending the most prestigious title in chess.

The game of chess requires a lot of mental stability. Gukesh had renowned mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton working with him as his mental and performance consultant leading up to and during the 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship against Liren.

Why is D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov significant? The FIDE World Chess Championship 2026 between Gukesh and Sindarov is significant because of their ages. Both Gukesh and Sindarov will be 20 years old when the match starts, thus making it the youngest World Chess Championship match in history.

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However, Gukesh is a bit ahead of Sindarov in terms of experience of playing and actually winning a World Championship match. Gukesh is coming after months of preparation, peculiar psychological pressure and surviving the Candidates. On the other hand, Sindarov has form.

Also Read | Viral Video: Chess champion Gukesh enjoys dessert platter on Air India flight

Sindarov has been unbeaten in the Candidates, and consistent throughout 2026. This has strengthened the argument that Sindarov could be the player to beat in Geneva. Meanwhile, world no.1 Magnus believed Sindarov to be the clear favourite against Gukesh.

Carlsen had earlier described Sindarov as "very well rounded" and stated that the Uzbek player "doesn't have any obvious weaknesses" after facing him at the Global Chess League, according to worldchess.com.

When is D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov? The FIDE World Championship Match 2026 between Gukesh and Sindarov will officially run from November 25 to December 15 in Geneva, with Game 1 scheduled for November 24. The players will arrive in Geneva on November 20, followed by the Opening Ceremony and media day on November 22. The following day, the players will be a part of the technical meeting and respond to media enquiries if any.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in