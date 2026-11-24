2026 FIDE World Chess Championship match will usher a new era in the sport when when reigning champion D Gukesh takes on Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov in a battle of the youngest-ever contenders, beginning in Geneva on Tuesday. At 20, both grandmasters have already scaled significant heights, but their journeys heading into the 14-game contest could hardly be more contrasting.

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While Gukesh has struggled to rediscover his best form since becoming the youngest undisputed world champion at 18 in 2024, Sindarov arrives on the back of a remarkable year that has firmly established him among the world's elite. Gukesh's search for consistency has been particularly evident in the absence of a solo tournament title since his historic triumph.

He endured disappointing outings at the Prague International Chess Festival, Norway Chess and Chennai Grand Masters, all in 2026, prompting him to reassess his tournament schedule ahead of the title defence. The Indian opted out of the classical legs of the Grand Chess Tour, choosing to compete only in the rapid and blitz events in Warsaw and Zagreb.

Gukesh vs Sindarov World Championship match rules Since Sindarov is playing with a white in the first game, so in all odd number games (1, 3, 5…) the Uzbekistan GM gets white. For Gukesh, he will be playing with white on all even number games (2, 4, 6…). As far as the time control is concerned, each player gets 120 minutes for the first 40 moves. For the rest of the game, the time control gets reduced to 30 minutes. From move 41, 30 seconds will be added on each move.

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Also neither Gukesh nor Sindarov can agree for a draw before Black's 40th move. Before that, a draw is possible only by threefold repetition or stalemate, claimed through the Chief Arbiter or Deputy.

Also Read | Why Gukesh is playing chess for the love of the game again

Gukesh vs Sindarov match details

Tournament 2026 FIDE World Chess Championship Players D. Gukesh (India) vs Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan) Venue Fondation Martin Bodmer, Cologny, Geneva, Switzerland Dates Game 1 on 24 November; Game 14 on 11 December; tiebreaks, if needed, 12 December Games Up to 14 classical games; first to 7.5 points wins Start time 3 PM (Geneva time) | 7:30 PM IST Prize money US $2.5 million

Where to watch Gukesh vs Sindarov live in India? Unfortunately, no television channel in India has got the broadcast rights for the D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov chess World Championship match in India. But, Indian fans can still watch the live streaming of Gukesh vs Sindarov clash on FIDE’s YouTube and Twitch channels. Additionally, ChessBase India has collaborated with Chess.com India to live stream the match on their stream the match live on their YouTube channels.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in